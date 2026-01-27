Trinity Audio Partners With The Bureau of Investigative Journalism to Expand Audio Access

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism expands its storytelling with audio, powered by Trinity Audio’s player.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trinity Audio Welcomes The Bureau of Investigative Journalism as a New Publishing PartnerTrinity Audio, an AI-powered audio content platform for digital publishers, has announced a new partnership with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, bringing Trinity Audio’s classic audio player to the Bureau’s website and expanding access to investigative journalism through audio.With Trinity Audio’s player now embedded on the Bureau’s site, audiences can listen to in-depth investigations and long-form reporting seamlessly, making complex stories more accessible and easier to consume across daily routines.Known for its rigorous, impact-driven journalism, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism focuses on uncovering stories of public interest and holding power to account. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to expanding the reach of high-quality journalism without compromising depth, accuracy, or editorial independence.“Investigative journalism requires time, attention, and trust,” said Ron Jaworski, CEO of Trinity Audio. “Partnering with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism is especially meaningful to us because their work represents journalism at its most essential. Audio allows these important stories to travel further and fit naturally into how people consume information today.”“Audio offers a more flexible way for audiences to experience investigative reporting״, said Franky Goodway, new formats editor. "Partnering with Trinity Audio supports our goal of making important stories accessible without changing how we approach journalism.”By adopting audio as an additional layer of the reading experience, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism joins a growing number of publishers exploring new ways to engage audiences while preserving the integrity of their reporting.

