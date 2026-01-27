STARRS Releases Town Hall video: 'The Threat of the Red-Green Axis'

The recent STARRS hosted a one-day online meeting that discussed efforts to undermine the US Constitution. Town Hall video now available

These movements have a common enemy: America and the US Constitution”
— Dr. Ron Scott, Jr., Ph.D., Colonel, USAF (Ret), President & CEO
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STARRS (Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services) today released the video from their recent online town hall titled “The Threat of the Red-Green Axis.”

“In this powerful and eye-opening STARRS Town Hall, guest speaker John Guandolo (USNA ’89 grad, former Marine officer and FBI Special Agent) outlined his path from FBI counterterrorism work to training government and local entities on the ‘Red-Green Axis’ — the collaboration between Marxist and Islamist movements,” said Dr. Ron Scott, Jr., Ph.D., Colonel, USAF (Ret), President & CEO. “These movements have a common enemy: America and the US Constitution,” said Scott.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SNOXzheRS6Y&t=31s

Guandolo’s bio from his website: JohnGuandolo.com. ”With his wide-ranging background and experience, John Guandolo dedicates his life and work to educating and training people—from everyday citizens to high-level government officials—on the existential threat to America by communists, jihadists, their collaborators, and their financiers,” according to his biography.

https://starrs.us/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/John-Guandolo-Media-Sheet-300725-DIGITAL.pdf

ABOUT STARRS
STARRS (Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services), is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving a merit-based, apolitical U.S. military focused on warfighting readiness. STARRS advocates for equal opportunity through high standards, ethical leadership, and selfless service, while opposing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies that introduce ideological agendas that undermine unit cohesion and operational effectiveness. STARRS emphasizes educating the public and policymakers on threats to military meritocracy, including radical social engineering initiatives within the Department of War. For more information, visit https://starrs.us.

The Threat of the Red-Green Axis

STARRS Releases Town Hall video: 'The Threat of the Red-Green Axis'

