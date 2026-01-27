CE calls on news organisations to give greater play to their unique role in guiding public opinion

MACAU, January 27 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today said he looked forward to the media further leveraging their professional strengths and unique role, in order to publicise information effectively and to guiding all sectors of society to work in synergy with the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government in advancing the implementation of President Xi Jinping’s important instructions and the central authorities’ strategic priorities.

Speaking at a lunch reception with representatives of Chinese-language local news organisations, Mr Sam said he hoped the local media will continue to pay close attention to, and support, the work of the MSAR Government across its various portfolios; reflect social sentiments and public opinion in a timely manner; offer valuable suggestions; spread positive energy; and project a positive voice.

Mr Sam called on the media to continue to serve as a bridge between the public and the MSAR Government. The media should help maintain the long-term prosperity and stability of Macao and promote the glorious tradition of loving the country and Macao.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive pointed out that in the past year, under the care and guidance of the central authorities, the MSAR Government and all sectors of society worked hand in hand to ensure that the spirit of the series of important speeches made by President Xi during his inspection of Macao in December 2024 was thoroughly put into practice. The MSAR Government and Macao society had coordinated all favourable factors, overcome various difficulties and challenges, and promoted fresh achievements in various undertakings of the MSAR, he added.

Last year, during significant moments across different fields and sectors, the media always stood at the frontline, said Mr Sam. Through professional, extensive, and in-depth reporting, the media enabled Macao residents, as well as audiences and readers abroad, truly to comprehend the successful practising in Macao of the “One country, two systems” principle, witness the prosperous development of the MSAR, and once again feel Macao’s resilience and strength in “putting on a grand show on a small stage”.

Mr Sam noted that the work achievements of the past year were hard-won and received strong affirmation from President Xi and the central authorities. These achievements could not have been attained without either the concerted effort and support of the general public in Macao, or the active participation and appropriate advocacy of the press. Unity and joint effort have allowed the visions of “Law-based Macao”, “Vibrant Macao”, “Cultural Macao”, and “Blissful Macao” to advance steadily.

The MSAR Government has been earnestly putting into effect the spirit of President Xi’s important speeches and instructions, said Mr Sam. That is in order to: concentrate its energy on integrating its efforts with the goals of the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan; pool wisdom and strength so it can scientifically compile and implement the MSAR’s Third Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development; uphold and improve the executive-led system; deepen public administration reform; and enhance the MSAR’s governmental efficiency.

The MSAR Government will uphold a governance philosophy that seeks to “accelerate reforms and efficiency with keen determination; overcome challenges; and promote diversification with fortified efforts”. It will unite and lead all sectors of society to implement comprehensively, accurately, and unswervingly the principles of “One country, two systems” and “Macao people governing Macao” with a high degree of autonomy.

The MSAR Government will firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests; firmly implement the principle of “patriots governing Macao”; promote appropriate economic diversification and Macao-Hengqin integrated development; and, with a stronger sense of responsibility and mission, better integrate into, and serve, overall national development. The MSAR Government will also strive to develop a fresh scenario of high-quality development for the practising of the “One country, two systems” principle with Macao characteristics.

Mr Sam expressed hope that the media would continue to discover on the Chinese mainland, and in the MSAR, stories of successful striving, career success, and realised dreams, allowing a greater number of readers and viewers to learn – through objective examples – more about China’s peaceful, just, and benevolent development. He also hoped to let more local residents and friends at home and abroad feel the MSAR’s unique openness, inclusiveness, and diversity, telling well the China story and Macao story to the rest of the world, and jointly contributing to the building of a strong nation and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The MSAR Government will, as always, safeguard the rights and interests of the media industry in accordance with the Basic Law and the Press Law, assist the media’s reporting work in a lawful and pragmatic manner, and actively support the press in holding various professional exchanges and technical training sessions in order jointly to improve the overall quality of the industry.

He expressed his expectation that the Macao press will achieve new and greater development, allowing information about the MSAR to spread wider and further, reaching an even larger audience.