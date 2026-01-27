Tsunan Sake Brewery Presents the ‘GO GRANDCLASS Uonuma Koshihikari Edition’ Experience at Seattle’s Historic Shiku Sushi

Our dedicated team standing in Ballard's Shiku Sushi, sharing the story of Tsunan’s snow-country brewing. We believe that sake is not just a drink, but a medium for community and cultural exchange, reflecting our commitment to a symbiotic future. A visual testament to "Local Optimization." The delicate sweetness and long finish of our Koshihikari-based sake perfectly complement the fresh, artisanal sushi of Seattle, creating a bridge between Niigata’s terroir and Ballard’s culinary heritage Presenting the paradigm shift: brewing with Uonuma Koshihikari table rice instead of traditional sake rice. I explained how our "Smart Brewing" process solves the challenges of using table rice to create a refined, high-value product that resonates with g Bridging the worlds of science and tradition. As both a scientist and the leader of Tsunan Sake Brewery, my mission is to use Generative AI and advanced biotechnology to ensure that the 2,000-year tradition of sake-making continues to evolve for the next The Tsunan Sake Brewery nestled in Niigata’s heavy-snow region—where ultra-soft natural water and cold winter conditions support slow, precise fermentation.

“Tsunan Sake Brewery” hosted an exclusive pairing event on January 14, 2026, at “Shiku Sushi,” located in the historic Ballard district of Seattle, Washington.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tsunan Sake Brewery Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tsunan, Nakauonuma District, Niigata Prefecture; CEO: Kengo Suzuki; hereinafter “Tsunan Sake Brewery”) hosted an exclusive pairing event on January 14, 2026, at “Shiku Sushi,” located in the historic Ballard district of Seattle, Washington.

The event was held under the theme of Tsunan Sake Brewery’s brand philosophy, “Brew for Future,” with the aim of promoting the value and potential of Japanese sake to the local community. The Ballard district is widely recognized for its ability to evolve as a community while deeply respecting its local heritage (history and culture). In alignment with this cultural context, Tsunan Sake Brewery designed the event to be more than a simple sake tasting; it provided guests with an immersive experience of “the future of sake as it connects from the past.”



A Tale of Two Sakes: “Tsunan” and “GO”

The evening’s curation was a deliberate journey. Guests were first introduced to the “Tsunan” Series, our signature line that embodies the rugged, snow-covered terroir of our home. It served as the “Foundation”—a testament to the unshakeable quality of pure brewing.

Then came the evolution.

We unveiled the GO GRANDCLASS Uonuma Koshihikari Edition, the embodiment of our “Premiere Table Rice Sake” concept. This was not merely a new product; it was a challenge to the industry’s status quo.



Resonating with “Brew for Future”

The atmosphere at Shiku Sushi was electric. As we shared our philosophy of “Smart Brewing” and community symbiosis—our commitment to preserving nature while innovating with deep-tech—the conversation shifted from flavor to philosophy.



It was in this context that GO GRANDCLASS truly shined.

Guests who resonated with our mission to “Brew for Future” found that the liquid in their glass was the physical manifestation of that vision. They didn’t just taste sake; they tasted possibility.

“Drinking the Tsunan series felt like visiting a pristine, snowy village. But tasting GO GRANDCLASS felt like seeing where that village is going 100 years from now. It is bold, elegant, and undeniably convincing.”



The Potential of “Premiere Table Rice Sake”

By using Uonuma Koshihikari—rice meant for the table, not the tank—we proved that the boundaries of sake are meant to be broken. The feedback was unanimous: this is a sake that commands attention, sparks conversation, and elevates the dining experience to art.

Tsunan Sake Brewery is not just making sake for today. We are brewing for the future of gastronomy, the future of agriculture, and the future of community. We invite you to taste that future with us.

Discover the Future of Sake: https://tsunan-sake.com/

”Tsunan Sake Brewery” This is one of the world's heaviest snowfall areas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.