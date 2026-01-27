Deputy Minister Namane Dickson Masemola meets with Phokeng Traditional Authority on service delivery

The Deputy Minister of the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr Namane Dickson Masemola will meet with the Phokeng Traditional Authority. The Deputy Minister will be joined by the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in the North West Province, Mr Gaoage Oageng Molapisi, and the Executive Mayor of Rustenburg Local Municipality, Cllr. Sheila Mabale-Huma.

The meeting with the Phokeng Traditional Authority is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperative governance and address service delivery challenges affecting communities.

This important engagement follows the Deputy Minister’s visit in early January 2026, during which issues relating to governance coordination and service delivery challenges affecting the Phokeng area were raised. That earlier meeting underscored the need for structured dialogue and enhanced cooperation with all spheres of government and traditional leadership structures.

The engagement is expected to bring together all relevant stakeholders to seek an amicable and sustainable resolution to the governance coordination matters and service delivery challenges affecting the area.

The meeting will go a long way to ensure that the government understands the challenges raised by the Phokeng Traditional Authority for the benefit of communities.

Date: 27 January 2026

Time: 10:00

Venue: Phokeng Traditional Office

