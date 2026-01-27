Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi hands over recognition certificate to Kgosi Pilane, 27 Jan

Pursuant to the court ruling which set aside the Baloyi Commission Report into the chieftaincy and succession disputes of Bakgatla ba Kgafela, North West Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi accompanied by MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Gaoage Oageng Molapisi will handover the recognition certificate to Kgosi Nyalala Pilane of the Bakgatla ba Kgafela to revert to the status quo.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the handover ceremony as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 27 January 2026

Venue: Mphebatho Cultural Museum, Moruleng.

Time: 08h30

