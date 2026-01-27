SASSA on beneficiaries with no tools of trade to do biometric identity verification

SASSA-Mpumalanga is encouraging all R370 grant recipients who do not have data or tools of trade [smart phone or laptop] to visit nearest local offices to be assisted. All SASSA offices are equipped to assist beneficiaries to do biometric identity verification. Beneficiaries will be assisted by using kiosks, official laptop or guest Wi-Fi.

“The Agency is doing this to ensure that all qualifying beneficiaries receive their grant at the right time , to avoid unnecessary delays and eliminate frustrations.” said Ms. Xolela Mpambani: acting Regional Executive Manager [AREM].

“Beneficiaries must note that the application of the SRD grant can be declined whereby the system discovered that the beneficiary has source of income. This is discovered through the external sources databases inclusive of financial institution (Banks). The declined beneficiary has a right to appeal the decision, this happens when the beneficiary is not satisfied with the reasons stated in the system.” further explained Ms. Mpambani.

SASSA is warning beneficiaries to protect their personal details since the scammers are on lookout for vulnerable beneficiaries. Recipients must not share any sensitive details and always verify who is asking for information.

Enquiries:

SASSA Mpumalanga Spokesperson

Senzeni Ngubeni

Cell: 072 763 6114

E-mail: senzenin@sassa.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA