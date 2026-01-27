Employment and Labour on corpse incident at Seshego Labour Centre

The Department of Employment and Labour confirms an incident that occurred on Saturday, 24 January 2026 at the Seshego Labour Centre where a corpse was discovered on the premises outside normal operating hours.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) was immediately alerted. The matter is being treated as a police investigation, and forensic processes are underway.

The Department notes that a case of theft involving infrastructure was reported at the same office last week, which SAPS is also investigating. At this stage, no conclusions can be drawn, and all circumstances surrounding the incident remain subject to official investigation.

The Labour Centre has been secured, and access is being managed in line with safety and investigative requirements. The Department is cooperating fully with law-enforcement authorities and will await the outcome of the investigation before making further comment.

The Department extends its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic incident and appeals for sensitivity and respect for privacy during this period.

Further updates will be provided once a comprehensive report has been received from the Province and SAPS processes have been concluded.

Enquiries:

Departmental Spokesperson

Teboho Thejane

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za

