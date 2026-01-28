Pole Star Defense Tapped for Mission-Critical Maritime Intelligence by Multiple U.S. Federal Agencies

Pole Star Defense Logo Alex Field - Managing Director, Pole Star Defense

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pole Star Defense closed Q4 2025 with two significant federal wins: a $36 million, three-year renewal with the U.S. Coast Guard and a new five-year contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Together, the awards extend the company’s role as a trusted provider of maritime domain awareness to U.S. government customers.Coast Guard: Six Years and CountingThe Coast Guard renewal builds on a partnership first established in 2020 with a $50 million award. Under the extended agreement, Pole Star Defense continues to deliver vessel tracking, system modernization, and cloud-based analytics that support Coast Guard operations nationwide.“This renewal ensures the Coast Guard has the intelligence they need to identify threats and the positioning data they need to find vessels in distress,” said Alex Field , Managing Director of Pole Star Defense. “Domain awareness and search and rescue are two sides of the same coin, both depend on knowing exactly where vessels are, in real time.”Army Corps: Inland Waterways IntelligenceUnder a new five-year, $400,000 contract, Pole Star Defense will provide vessel intelligence through multiple data feeds to support the Army Corps of Engineers’ waterway management and infrastructure management mission.“The inland waterway system moves 600 million tons of cargo annually, and the Corps is responsible for keeping it running,” said Alex Field. “We’re proud to support that mission.”About Pole Star DefensePole Star Defense is the government division of Pole Star Global , delivering maritime domain awareness and security solutions to defense and national security customers worldwide. Trusted by over 60 governments including the U.S., U.K., and Canada, the company provides real-time vessel tracking, sanctions compliance monitoring, and dark vessel detection across complex maritime environments.

