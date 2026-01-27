Former Teacher Transitions to Flexible Global Business Model While Raising Young Children

Lise Reitsma, a former teacher and Canadian mother, pictured while working remotely as she builds a flexible online business that allows her to balance professional goals with family life. Lise Reitsma working remotely between calls from her home office. Lise Reitsma speaks on stage during a live Prosperity Of Life training event in Miami, Florida.

A new feature from Prosperity Of Life highlights how a former teacher built a flexible global business while raising young children and redefining modern work.

More parents are redefining what a successful career looks like. Flexible business models are giving families greater control over their time and work.” — Shane Krider

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more parents seek alternatives to traditional career paths, a growing number of mothers are turning to flexible, location-independent work models. A newly published feature from Prosperity Of Life highlights how one former schoolteacher successfully transitioned into running a global online business while raising two young children.The article, titled Flexible Work for Moms: How Lise Built a Global Business Without Sacrificing Family Life, profiles Canadian mother Lise Reitsma, who left her teaching career in pursuit of greater flexibility and long-term income sustainability. Her story reflects a broader shift among working parents who are exploring entrepreneurial opportunities that allow for remote work and schedule autonomy.“I wanted to be present for my children while still building something meaningful,” said Reitsma. “For me, flexible work meant designing my business around family life rather than trying to fit family into a rigid work schedule.”The feature examines how digital business models now allow parents to operate internationally while managing professional responsibilities alongside family life. It also addresses challenges commonly faced during career transitions, including mindset changes, confidence development, and redefining success outside of conventional employment structures. According to Rachel Krider , Vice President of Worldwide Marketing for Prosperity Of Life, stories like Reitsma’s are becoming increasingly common as technology reshapes modern work environments.“Many parents are reassessing whether traditional career structures truly meet the needs of their families,” said Krider. “We are seeing more women build income streams that align with both their professional goals and their personal values.”The article outlines practical considerations involved in flexible entrepreneurship, including structuring work around school schedules, maintaining client relationships remotely, and building professional credibility without being tied to a physical office location. It also explores the personal development aspects of career change, including overcoming fear of uncertainty and embracing new leadership skills.Prosperity Of Life is a global personal development and entrepreneurship company providing leadership training and business education programs focused on mindset development and modern career pathways. The company operates through digital platforms and international events supporting individuals pursuing flexible and purpose-driven professional opportunities.

