PEL Castro Valley Wins Best Learning Center and Triple Government Honors

PEL Learning Center Castro Valley won Best Learning Center 2025, earning state and federal recognition for excellence in education and community impact.

CASTRO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PEL Learning Center Castro Valley has officially been named the winner of the ""Best Learning Center"" title in the prestigious 2025 Best of Castro Valley/Eden Area Competition. This landmark achievement, bestowed by the Castro Valley/Eden Area Chamber of Commerce, was celebrated at the Castro Valley Best of Awards Night, marking a significant milestone for educational excellence in the region.The honor has triggered an unprecedented wave of recognition from state and federal representatives, each issuing formal commendations to the center for its role in strengthening the local community and setting a standard for academic support.In a formal letter of congratulations, Congressman Eric Swalwell, representing California’s 14th District, lauded the center’s dedication and professionalism. The Congressman highlighted that being selected as a ""Best of"" winner serves as a powerful testament to the trust the center has earned from the families it serves.Swalwell specifically noted the positive impact PEL Learning Center continues to make across the Ashland, Castro Valley, Cherryland, and San Lorenzo neighborhoods. By providing high-quality educational services to these specific areas, the center contributes directly to the long-term success and growth of the local business community.Adding to the accolades, Senator Timothy S. Grayson of the 9th Senate District presented the center with a formal Certificate of Recognition. The Senator’s message focused on the broader social impact of the center’s work, stating that PEL’s ""continuous dedication, commitment, and service for the betterment of the community has set a model for others to emulate"".This recognition from the State Senate underscores that the center is viewed not just as a tutoring facility, but as a critical community asset that fosters the growth and development of the next generation of California’s workforce.The California State Assembly, through Assemblymember Liz Ortega of District 20, further solidified the center’s elite status with another Certificate of Recognition. Assemblymember Ortega emphasized that PEL Learning Center’s work strengthens the local community and contributes significantly to the overall ""vitality and success of California"".The ""Best of Castro Valley/Eden Area"" competition is a highly competitive local event where businesses are judged by the very people they serve. Winning the category of ""Best Learning Center"" signifies that PEL has successfully differentiated itself through superior instructional methodology and a results-oriented approach to student learning.This recognition coincides with the center's mission to offer specialized, logic-based learning systems like Singapore Math and Spalding Literacy. These programs empower students to master complex concepts, building the confidence needed for life-long academic success.About PEL Learning Center Castro Valley PEL Learning Center Castro Valley is a premier provider of supplemental education, serving students across the Greater Castro Valley and Eden Area. Known for its 5-star quality and commitment to academic mastery, the center provides a structured, supportive environment designed to help every child reach their full potential.As the center moves forward into 2026, the team at PEL Learning Center remains focused on maintaining the high standards that earned this triple recognition. The staff takes immense pride in these accomplishments and is committed to continuing the ""great work that has earned this recognition into the new year and years to come"".For more information about PEL Learning Center Castro Valley or to view the full list of winners, please visit the official awards site at Castro Valley Best Learning Center

