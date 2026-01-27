New AI Sommelier App for Shopify Levels the Field for Independent Wine & Spirits Retailers

The AI Sommelier App levels the field by making inventory-based recommendations accessible to Shopify merchants of any size.

PARIS, FRANCE, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New AI Sommelier App for Shopify Levels the Field for Independent Wine & Spirits RetailersAI Sommelier App for Shopify helps wine, spirits, and beer retailers convert browsers into buyers by offering personalized pairings, gifting and price-based recommendations from stores’ live inventory. Shoppers that receive personalized recommendations are more confident about theirbuying decisions and spend more.The AI Sommelier App levels the field by making inventory-based recommendations accessible to Shopify merchants of any size. Now, smaller storescan offer the helpful, personalized guidance and product advice that great retailers offer in their shops, but that is hard to replicate online and was often only available to retailers with bigger budgets.Developed by Pinpointed, the app installs with one-click from the Shopify App Store and can be enabled in minutes, with a free plan available for small stores.“We built Pinpointed AI Sommelier to allow independent Shopify retailers to offer their online customers the same expert pairing and gifting advice they give their in-store customers, with the added benefit of suggesting only the products they actually have in stock,” said Ian Carroll, founder of Pinpointed.How AI Sommelier for Shopify WorksPowered by agentic AI and linked to store’s live inventory, Pinpointed AI Sommelier looks like a chatbot and answers the real questions shoppers ask every day:Wine pairing: “I’m making salmon with roasted veg. What wine should I choose?→ recommends best match plus premium alternatives from store’s inventoryPrice-based search: “Show me a Malbec under $40.”→ searches inventory for in-stock bottles within budgetGift recommendations: “I need a gift for my boss who likes whisky.”→ suggests gift-worthy bottles based on type and occasionPinpointed AI Sommelier is Easy to Use● Easy setup: install and enable it in 5 minutes from the Shopify App Store—no developer required● Live inventory sync: recommends only what’s available and updates automatically as stocks change● Mobile-ready: responsive chat built for modern shopping behavior● Flexible pricing: free plan available, with upgrades as stores grow● Proven revenue lift: early results show 27% higher order values when shoppers receive guided recommendations Pinpointed AI Sommelier is available now in the Shopify App Store._____________________________________________________________Press Contact: Liana CafollaPinpointed — Media & PartnershipsQuestions? Requests? Contact us! hello@pinpointed.devAbout Pinpointed AI SommelierPinpointed AI sommelier for Shopify that helps wine, spirits, and beer retailers turn online browsers into confident buyers. The Pinpointed AI Sommelier app delivers real-time wine pairing, gift recommendations, and price-based product search using a store’s live Shopify inventory, so shoppers only see bottles that are actually in stock. Pinpointed AI Sommelier brings the best part of a great bottle shop—expert personal guidance—into every Shopify wine store, based only on the products the store has in stock. Built for specialty drinks retail (not a generic chatbot), Pinpointed AI supports independent merchants, subscription businesses and clubs with fast setup and a free plan to get started. Founder Ian Carroll is a former international wine & spirits retailer and wholesaler who now develops AI powered solutions for the industry.

