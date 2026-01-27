The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tablet Market is projected to grow to a value of US $37.41 billion by 2030.

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The artificial intelligence (AI) tablet market has witnessed substantial growth recently, driven by advancements in technology and evolving consumer needs. As AI capabilities become more integrated into portable devices, the market is set to expand even further in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and important trends shaping this sector.

Rapid Market Growth and Future Projections for the AI Tablet Market

The AI tablet market has been growing quickly, with its value projected to rise from $21.45 billion in 2025 to $24.02 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. This surge in recent years has been fueled by increasing demand for portable computing solutions, a rise in the adoption of touch-enabled devices, growing consumer interest in multimedia usage, wider availability of affordable tablets, and expanding use of educational technology in schools. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $37.42 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.7%. Factors contributing to this forecast include rising healthcare and telemedicine applications, greater government funding in digital education initiatives, increased enterprise usage for fieldwork, expanding demand for language and accessibility tools, and more creators leveraging these devices. Key trends anticipated in the near future involve advancements in display and battery technologies, natural language processing and voice recognition improvements, progress in on-device AI research, integration of edge computing, and innovations in sensor fusion and biometric security.

What Defines an Artificial Intelligence Tablet?

An AI tablet is a portable device that incorporates sophisticated artificial intelligence features such as on-device processing, smart assistants, and context-aware applications. These tablets aim to provide quicker, more intelligent, and personalized experiences by allowing real-time decision-making, automation, and productivity enhancements without relying extensively on cloud computing or external resources.

Key Factors Fueling Growth in the AI Tablet Market

One of the primary drivers of growth in the AI tablet market is the increasing popularity of AI-powered personal assistants. These virtual assistants, embedded in devices, can comprehend natural language, perform tasks, and deliver tailored recommendations. As users—both consumers and professionals—seek more efficient ways to manage schedules, access information, and automate routine activities, the demand for such assistants continues to rise. AI tablets support these virtual helpers through voice and touch interfaces, real-time data processing, and seamless integration with various applications, thereby boosting productivity and convenience. For example, a study by the University of South Carolina in August 2025 reported that ChatGPT remained the leading AI assistant among Americans, growing from 77% usage in November 2024 to 83% in July 2025. Similarly, Google’s Gemini assistant increased its user base from 48% to 57% during the same period, underscoring the expanding market for AI assistants and consequently driving AI tablet demand.

Overview of Regional Dynamics in the AI Tablet Market

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the AI tablet market, positioning it as a key region for current demand. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers diverse geographic areas, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a holistic view of global developments and emerging opportunities in the AI tablet market.

