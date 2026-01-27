The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Synthetic Data Market is projected to grow to $10.48 billion by 2030.

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Synthetic Data Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) in synthetic data market is rapidly evolving, driven by a combination of technological advancements and growing demand across multiple sectors. As organizations increasingly seek efficient ways to generate high-quality, privacy-compliant data, this market is set to experience substantial growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and emerging trends shaping this dynamic field.

Expected Market Size and Growth Rate for AI in Synthetic Data

The AI in synthetic data market has shown remarkable expansion recently, with its value projected to rise from $1.97 billion in 2025 to $2.75 billion in 2026. This corresponds to a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.0%. The surge during this period is largely fueled by the rising need for data-driven insights, increasing awareness of privacy risks tied to real data use, heightened regulatory focus on data governance, scarcity of well-annotated datasets, and efforts to cut down costs related to data collection and labeling.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence (ai) in synthetic data market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=30844&type=smp

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid ascent, reaching $10.48 billion by 2030. This translates into a CAGR of 39.7% over the forecast period. Factors driving this growth include wider adoption of synthetic data by enterprises for model development and testing, rising demand for privacy-preserving data-sharing solutions, stricter regulatory requirements in sectors like healthcare and finance, the growing market for synthetic data services and managed solutions, and a need for collaborative research data that protects personal information across borders. Key technological trends shaping the future involve improvements in generative adversarial networks, diffusion-based generative models, the combination of synthetic data with federated learning, enhanced evaluation metrics for data quality and usefulness, and automation of comprehensive synthetic data generation workflows.

Defining Artificial Intelligence in Synthetic Data

Artificial intelligence in synthetic data involves using sophisticated machine learning algorithms to create artificial datasets that closely resemble real-world data. This approach allows for the generation of diverse, scalable, and privacy-respecting datasets without the limitations or risks of using actual sensitive data. As a result, AI-based synthetic data plays a crucial role in accelerating research, testing, and development processes by providing reliable and controlled data environments for analysis and model training.

View the full artificial intelligence (ai) in synthetic data market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-synthetic-data-market-report

Growth Driver Related to IoT Data Expansion

One of the main growth catalysts for the AI in synthetic data market is the increasing volume of unstructured data generated by the Internet of Things (IoT). This refers to the growing output of sensor logs, telemetry data, images, and other free-form signals continuously produced by connected devices. The surge in global broadband usage and the rising number of connected devices have contributed to this data explosion, producing high-velocity streams that require sophisticated processing.

The AI in synthetic data technology enhances the value of IoT data ecosystems by transforming these vast, unstructured data streams into structured synthetic datasets. This transformation boosts analytics, automation, and decision-making capabilities across interconnected environments. For instance, in May 2025, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reported a 65% increase in average monthly data consumption per mobile broadband subscription within OECD countries over one year, doubling from 8 GB in June 2022 to 17 GB by June 2024. This rapid growth in IoT-generated data significantly contributes to expanding the AI in synthetic data market.

Leading Geographical Areas Within the AI in Synthetic Data Market

North America held the largest portion of the AI in synthetic data market in 2025, reflecting strong technological infrastructure and early adoption. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses major regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market development and opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Synthetic Data Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence Ai Software Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-software-global-market-report

Ai In Genomics Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-genomics-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Ai Engineering Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-engineering-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.