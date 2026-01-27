Uttar Pradesh Tourism Concludes Successful Showcase at FITUR 2026

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Delegation along with the Officials from the Indian Embassy, Madrid, Spain B2B meetings at the stall

LUCKNOW , UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uttar Pradesh, one of India’s most vibrant and culturally rich states, is renowned for its unique blend of history, spirituality, culture and heritage. From the timeless Taj Mahal in Agra and the sacred ghats of Varanasi to the holy cities of Ayodhya and Mathura Vrindavan, and the fragrance legacy of Kannauj, the Perfume Capital of India, the state offers diverse tourism experiences that continue to attract travelers from across the world.As part of its efforts to strengthen its presence on the global tourism map, Uttar Pradesh Tourism participated in the 46th edition of Feria Internacional de Turismo, FITUR 2026, held from January 21 to 25, 2026, at IFEMA MADRID, Spain. FITUR is among the world’s leading tourism trade fairs, bringing together global tourism stakeholders for conferences, business to business meetings and high impact networking.Uttar Pradesh Tourism Strengthens International Tourism Partnerships at the EventHighlighting the significance of the state’s participation, Hon’ble Minister for Tourism and Culture, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Jaiveer Singh, said, “Our participation at FITUR has reaffirmed Uttar Pradesh’s position as India’s spiritual and cultural heartland on the global tourism map. The strong interest from international stakeholders reflects the timeless appeal of our sacred geography, from the birthplaces of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna to the land where Lord Buddha lived and preached, and the revered Jyotirlinga of Shri Kashi Vishwanath. Uttar Pradesh continues to offer travelers profound journeys that inspire reflection, connection and a deeper understanding of India’s living heritage.”Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Mr. Amrit Abhijat, said, “FITUR provided an excellent platform to present Uttar Pradesh’s rich heritage and cultural legacy to the global travel trade. The encouraging response from international tour operators and industry professionals strengthens our resolve to position Uttar Pradesh as India’s leading tourist destination, offering safe, welcoming and enriching experiences for travelers from across the world.”Director General, Tourism Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Dr. Ved Pati Misra, IAS, added, “Our participation at FITUR marked an important step in showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s diverse tourism portfolio on a prominent international stage. From our spiritual circuits and the UNESCO World Heritage Site Taj Mahal to eco tourism destinations and the Perfume Capital of India, Kannauj, the state’s offerings resonated strongly with global audiences. We remain committed to sustained international engagement to further promote Uttar Pradesh’s vibrant cultural tapestry and tourism potential.”Grand Inauguration of the Uttar Pradesh Stall at FITUR 2026Uttar Pradesh Tourism’s stall was inaugurated by Shri Cherakung Zeliang, Counsellor, Consular and PIC, and Head of Chancery, HoC, Embassy of India in Madrid, Spain in the presence of Ms. Shubhra Kumari, Second Secretary, Economic and Commercial, Embassy of India, Madrid, Spain along with other dignitaries. The inauguration marked the beginning of a five day showcase highlighting the state’s diverse tourism offerings.The Uttar Pradesh pavilion witnessed visits from distinguished dignitaries, including Mr. Emiliano García Page Sánchez, President of Castile La Mancha, reflecting growing international interest in Uttar Pradesh’s tourism potential.With 10 co exhibitors from Uttar Pradesh, the showcase facilitated active business to business engagements and meaningful interactions with international travel trade professionals. Structured meetings and networking sessions enabled focused discussions, fostering potential collaborations aimed at strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s global tourism footprint.Uttar Pradesh Gateway to India’s Spiritual HeritageUttar Pradesh is home to globally celebrated destinations such as Ayodhya, Mathura Vrindavan, the Taj Mahal in Agra, the ghats of Varanasi, the heritage city of Lucknow, the sacred Sangam at Prayagraj and Kannauj, the Perfume Capital of India. The state also hosts internationally acclaimed festivals including Dev Deepawali, Mahakumbh, Taj Mahotsav and Rangotsav.With excellent connectivity through Delhi and Lucknow international airports, Uttar Pradesh is uniquely positioned as a diverse, accessible and immersive destination for global travelers. Through continued participation in leading international travel platforms such as FITUR, Uttar Pradesh Tourism remains committed to building partnerships and strengthening the state’s reputation as a premier destination for transformative and enriching tourism experiences.

