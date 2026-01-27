QuickFitting’s SurePress Earns Spot on Top Product List as Contractors Prioritize Speed and Installation Confidence

Press fittings with visual confirmation gain traction amid skilled labor shortages

This recognition shows contractors are actively seeking connection solutions that deliver confidence.” — Katie Zyra, Director of Marketing and Product Management at QuickFitting

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QuickFitting’s SurePresspress fittings ranked #13 on Plumbing & Mechanical Magazine’s 2025 Most-Viewed Products list, a data-driven ranking based on contractor, engineer and facilities professional engagement on pmmag.com throughout the year. The list — dominated by heat pumps, boilers, and major HVAC equipment — signals growing interest in technologies that help contractors work faster and reduce risk on the jobsite.The recognition comes as the plumbing industry continues to face significant workforce challenges. Industry analyses project the U.S. could face a shortage of roughly 550,000 plumbers by 2027, driven largely by retirements and a shrinking pipeline of skilled labor. At the same time, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) estimates that the industry will need to fill approximately 44,000 plumbing-related jobs each year over the next decade as workers leave the field.“When you’re short on skilled labor and up against tight timelines, you can’t afford callbacks or uncertainty,” said Katie Zyra, Director of Marketing and Product Management at QuickFitting. “This recognition shows contractors are actively seeking connection solutions that deliver confidence. SurePress fittings provide clear visual confirmation from up to five feet away, so crews know the connection was made correctly the first time.”Visual Confirmation Technology Meets the MomentSurePresspress fittings feature patented indication windows that visually confirm pressed connections from any angle. Once pressed, green indication fills the windows, allowing installers and inspectors to verify a successful connection at a glance before pressure testing begins.According to Plumbing & Mechanical, themes across the 2025 Most-Viewed Products list centered on jobsite productivity, repeatability and risk reduction, with a particular focus on tools and connection technologies that help crews do more with fewer hands.“The data reflects what we’re hearing directly from the field,” Zyra added. “Contractors are prioritizing technologies that reduce guesswork, minimize rework and keep projects moving. SurePress was designed specifically to meet those needs.”Plumbing & Mechanical Magazine’s annual Most-Viewed Products feature ranks products based exclusively on user engagement data collected on pmmag.com throughout the calendar year. The list reflects organic research behavior by contractors, engineers, and facilities professionals actively evaluating products for real-world applications. The full feature appears in the January 2026 issue of Plumbing & Mechanical.For more information on SurePress, visit www.quickfitting.com About QuickFittingQuickFittingis a leading innovator in plumbing and HVAC technologies, offering advanced solutions that streamline installation processes and ensure long-term performance. From push-to-connect fittings to press technologies like SurePress, QuickFitting is committed to delivering efficiency, reliability, and innovation to professionals and homeowners alike. For more information, visit www.quickfitting.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.