ALLATRA Joins International Leaders in Signing Peace and Regeneration Charter in Washington, D.C.

Presentation of the First Draft of the Constitutional Charter for Peace, Regeneration and the Flourishing of Humanity at the Capitol Hill Club The signing ceremony of the First Draft of the Constitutional Charter for Peace, Regeneration and the Flourishing of Humanity Professor Dr. Gabriele Pao-Pei Andreoli, president of the Institute for Advanced Studies and Cooperation, and a liaison representative of the Vatican Pontifical Academy of Theology, and Maryna Ovtsynova, president of ALLATRA Pastor Mark Burns, Brock Pierce, Professor Dr. Gabriele Pao-Pei Andreoli, and Maryna Ovtsynova

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ALLATRA International Public Movement took part in the signing of the First Draft of the Constitutional Charter for Peace, Regeneration and the Flourishing of Humanity, developed by the Institute for Advanced Studies and Cooperation. The framework behind the charter was initiated by Professor Dr. Gabriele Pao-Pei Andreoli, president of the Institute for Advanced Studies and Cooperation, president of Ethical AI within the Italian League for Human Rights (LiDU), and a liaison representative of the Vatican Pontifical Academy of Theology. He described the signing as the beginning of a broader international process.The charter sets out a proposed framework that seeks to treat peace not only as a political objective but as a structured basis for international cooperation, linking conflict prevention, technological responsibility, and environmental regeneration within a single constitutional approach. It does not create a governing authority or require any transfer of state sovereignty.The ceremony took place at the Capitol Hill Club following a series of institutional and interfaith engagements in Washington aimed at fostering dialogue among religious communities, civil society organizations, academia, and the technology sector.ALLATRA was represented at the signing by its president, Maryna Ovtsynova, who signed the document on behalf of the movement.Addressing the audience, Andreoli said: “All together we can make a difference in this world.” He also noted that the framework had been presented earlier in January to Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, in Vatican City.Massimo Lucidi, professor of international communication, and Maria Azzurra Rinaldi, senior business analyst at Eni Public Affairs US Office, moderated the ceremony. The proceedings opened with a blessing delivered by Pastor Mark Burns, chairman of the Spiritual Diplomats initiative and spiritual adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.Mark Burns urged participants to look beyond differences of nationality, faith, and political affiliation. “It is a blessing to see that even now people are willing to look beyond their differences to come together on the things that unite them. And that’s what brings world peace around the world,” he remarked.“It is going to go around the world and it is going to help unite those of us as a real place of humanity, peace, true peace, true love,” he continued. “Wouldn’t you want to live in a world where there’s true peace and true harmony? And I believe that that genesis is happening right now in this place.”Mr. Burns noted the initiative comes at a moment of rising global conflict and division. “This is a serious time. Wars are breaking out all over the world. Violence is erupting all over the place. It is now time more than ever before that we literally come together like never before,” he added.Technology entrepreneur Brock Pierce spoke about the role of what he described as “spiritual diplomats” in encouraging responsible leadership. “It’s amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit,” Mr. Pierce said, citing former U.S. President Harry Truman. “For spiritual diplomats, it’s being there to deliver the information, the ideas to the people in high places to empower them to do the right things. And it’s done often silently while still using our voices.”The process is expected to continue in March with a meeting with Pope Leo XIV. “The next person who is going to sign is the Holy Father, and then we are going to go to all the presidents, and all the heads of states around the world,” professor Andreoli said. He said the initiative is designed to function as a federal framework with binding guarantees and expressed confidence that they would be upheld, allowing peace to triumph and reducing the likelihood of future conflicts.Echoing professor Andreoli’s remarks, Maryna Ovtsynova said that shifting priorities away from conflict could benefit humanity as a whole. “Humanity right now is facing such huge problems that we definitely need to focus on them. If we stop monetizing the conflicts and start investing in something that benefits the entire humanity, everybody will be much better off,” Ms. Ovtsynova said. “And that’s the goal. We need to do everything possible that every single leader in the world will sign as well, because we definitely need a secure and prosperous world for everybody.”According to the organizers, the charter is intended as an open and evolving framework for international cooperation, with further consultations planned in other regions as the process expands.About ALLATRA International Public MovementThe ALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent, volunteer-based organization dedicated to carrying out large-scale research in geodynamics and environmental issues. ALLATRA IPM is recognized for its interdisciplinary approach to the study of natural disasters, for promoting international scientific cooperation and advocating human rights and fundamental freedoms.In recognition of its commitment to environmental protection and preservation of creation, the ALLATRA International Public Movement was granted an Apostolic Blessing by His Holiness Pope Francis in 2024. In 2025, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV bestowed an Apostolic Blessing upon the President of ALLATRA and all its volunteers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.