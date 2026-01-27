Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Materials Discovery Market: Key Drivers, Regional Insights & Size Analysis (2026–2030)

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The integration of artificial intelligence in materials discovery is transforming how new materials are identified and developed, creating substantial opportunities for innovation in various industries. This rapidly evolving market is witnessing significant advancements driven by technological progress and increasing collaboration between research institutions and industry players. Let’s explore the current state of this market, the factors encouraging its expansion, leading regional players, and future trends shaping the field.

Strong Growth Outlook for the Artificial Intelligence in Materials Discovery Market

The artificial intelligence in materials discovery market size has experienced remarkable growth recently. It is projected to expand from $0.74 billion in 2025 to $0.97 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.3%. This surge in growth during the historic period is largely due to the rising use of computational modeling techniques, the increasing availability of digital materials databases, growing investments in AI-driven research, broader adoption of machine learning tools in laboratories, and enhanced collaboration between academia and industry.

Future Market Expansion Prospects for AI in Materials Discovery

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid expansion, reaching $2.77 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 30.0%. Key drivers for this anticipated growth include the urgent demand for faster discovery of advanced materials, increased need for high-performance materials in energy storage, the popularity of generative AI models, wider implementation of cloud-based simulation technologies, and mounting pressure to shorten research and development timelines. Emerging trends likely to shape the market are improvements in multimodal AI models, breakthroughs in high-throughput computational screening, advancements in autonomous laboratory systems, focused development of materials-centric foundation models, and progress in quantum-enhanced materials simulations.

How Artificial Intelligence Accelerates Materials Discovery

Artificial intelligence in materials discovery leverages AI algorithms to analyze extensive chemical and molecular data sets to predict materials with desired characteristics. By automating simulations and pinpointing optimal material compositions, AI significantly reduces the reliance on time-consuming, trial-and-error experimental approaches. This technology enables researchers to rapidly progress from initial concepts to validated material candidates, speeding up the pace of innovation compared to traditional methods.

AI-Driven Computational Modeling as a Catalyst for Market Growth

One of the main factors propelling the artificial intelligence in materials discovery market is the growing adoption of AI-powered computational modeling and simulations. These approaches utilize machine learning and algorithmic computations to forecast material properties, design innovative compounds, and optimize structural features, thereby minimizing dependence on conventional experimentation. The rising emphasis on accelerating innovation and cutting development costs in both research institutions and industrial sectors is driving this trend. AI facilitates high-throughput virtual screening and precise property prediction, enabling the swift discovery of novel materials. For example, in September 2023, Ames National Laboratory, a US government research facility, reported that their AI-driven modeling accelerated calculations by 100 times compared to traditional first-principles methods, successfully identifying 16 new phosphorus-rich compounds. Such advancements clearly illustrate how AI-driven computational modeling is fueling market growth.

Regional Leadership in the Artificial Intelligence in Materials Discovery Space

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the artificial intelligence in materials discovery market. However, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region. The market analysis includes major geographic regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a detailed global perspective on emerging opportunities and competitive dynamics.

