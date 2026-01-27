Age Assurance's Shared Future: Persona, Incode and Veratad Boost OpenAge Initiative Momentum

OpenAge Initiative

Persona, Incode and Veratad have joined the OpenAge Initiative, adding momentum to industry's move to privacy-preserving, interoperable age assurance.

WASHINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenAge today announced that Persona, Incode and Veratad have joined the OpenAge Initiative, adding further momentum to the industry's move toward privacy-preserving, interoperable age assurance as foundational trust infrastructure.

Their participation builds on recent commitments from Meta and Socure, along with broad adoption across k-ID clients and reflects a growing consensus across platforms and identity providers that age assurance is becoming a baseline operational requirement, not a bespoke or jurisdiction-specific feature.

Launched in late 2025, the OpenAge Initiative brings together platforms, identity providers, and trust infrastructure partners to establish a user-centric, privacy-first framework for age assurance that works across services, jurisdictions, and regulatory regimes. The Free Speech Coalition (FSC) recently announced its support for the OpenAge Initiative and AgeKey, as a privacy-preserving and low-friction approach to meeting age-assurance requirements without compromising user anonymity or security.

At the centre of the initiative are AgeKeys, a reusable age credential that allows individuals to verify their age once with a participating provider and reuse that age signal across services that accept AgeKeys. Designed around open standards and double-anonymity principles, AgeKeys minimise data exposure, eliminate repeated verification, and support consistent protections for minors while preserving adult privacy.

“The conversation has moved on from whether age assurance is needed to how it can be delivered responsibly at internet scale,” said Julian Corbett at OpenAge. “Persona, Incode and Veratad joining the Open Age Initiative is a strong signal that the industry is converging on interoperable, privacy-preserving infrastructure rather than fragmented point solutions.”

Persona and Incode bring configurable age assurance and identity verification used by global platforms, while Veratad supports privacy-preserving, risk-based age and identity assurance through its global orchestration capabilities. Their participation expands the ecosystem of providers able to support OpenAge-aligned implementations.

“As regulatory expectations rise globally, platforms need age assurance that is accurate, privacy-respecting, and interoperable by design,” said Rick Song, CEO at Persona. “OpenAge provides a practical framework for reusable age signals that can be deployed across real-world systems without adding friction.”

“Delivering high-assurance, privacy-first, and low-friction age-verification is fundamental to how we build trust online," said Ricardo Amper, Founder & CEO at Incode. "As interoperability becomes an essential factor for the industry, we're excited to collaborate with OpenAge to bring our security expertise and help set the standards these global initiatives require.”



“What OpenAge is building is shared infrastructure, not another proprietary layer,” said John E Ahrens, CEO at Veratad. “That approach closely aligns with how regulators are thinking about proportionality, accountability, and privacy, and it helps create a foundation for interoperable age assurance across services.”

AgeKeys have already been used millions of times across participating services, significantly reducing friction compared to traditional age-verification methods while strengthening privacy protections. The OpenAge Initiative remains open to platforms, identity providers, and ecosystem partners committed to advancing interoperable, privacy-preserving age assurance globally.



About OpenAge

OpenAge is a global initiative focused on enabling privacy-preserving, interoperable age assurance for the internet. Through shared standards and open infrastructure, OpenAge helps platforms meet regulatory expectations while giving people control over how their age is recognised online.

About AgeKey

AgeKey is a reusable, FIDO-based age-verification credential developed by OpenAge. It lets individuals or parents verify their age once, using approved methods such as Facial Age Estimation, credit-card or government-ID checks, and reuse that token securely across services without revealing personal information.

AgeKey is built on the global FIDO2 standard, developed by the FIDO Alliance and W3C. By leveraging passkey technology, it delivers a seamless, instant experience: it takes about 3 seconds to verify age. It only stores the user's age signal and no personal information. .

About Persona

Founded in 2018, Persona is headquartered in San Francisco and is available in 200+ countries and territories. Persona helps organizations implement privacy-centric age assurance that meets compliance requirements with multiple methods to estimate, infer, and verify age without adding friction to the user life cycle.

Persona’s age assurance technology has undergone multiple third-party audits and certifications, including the Australian Age Assurance Technology Trial. The security- and privacy-first approach to design also aligns with the core principles of the ISO/IEC 27566 framework.

About Incode

Incode Technologies is a leader in identity and age-verification. with over 10 years experience, developing proprietary AI-powered technology to redefine how people prove who they are and interact with governments, businesses, and marketplaces through a secure, frictionless experience.

As an end-to-end, fully automated orchestration platform, Incode enables fast, private, seamless, and secure age assurance solutions by combining proprietary age estimation and age-verification methods in a single adaptive waterfall flow. This approach enables compliant, low-friction user experiences while reducing age impersonation and unnecessary data collection. With a vision to power a world of trust at the speed of AI, Incode is shaping the future of digital trust. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company operates globally with offices in Europe and Latin America.

About Veratad

Veratad Technologies, LLC is a leading provider of identity verification, age-verification, and age assurance solutions, supporting platforms, enterprises, and trust ecosystems globally. With nearly two decades of experience, Veratad helps organizations implement privacy-preserving, risk-based assurance to meet evolving regulatory and platform requirements.

Through its orchestration platform, Veratad enables organizations to integrate, manage, and govern multiple age and identity verification methods and reusable credentials within a unified trust framework. This approach allows platforms to support interoperable age assurance, reduce friction, and maintain strong protections for both user privacy and child safety across jurisdictions.

