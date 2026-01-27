Sphera Partners with Defense Logistics Agency to Strengthen Hazardous Material Management at NASA

Paul Marushka, CEO and President of Sphera

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sphera ’s HMMS technology empowers NASA’s current and future missions—driving world-class research, innovation, and exploration while safeguarding the people behind themSpheratoday announced the rollout of its Hazardous Material Management System (HMMS) in partnership with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA).Through its collaboration with the DLA, Sphera is providing NASA with a unified HMMS platform to serve as the agency-wide standard for hazardous materials management—strengthening stewardship, supporting day-to-day operations, and enabling future space missions. It reflects a forward-looking vision: a technology-driven solution that enhances safety, minimizes waste, ensures regulatory compliance and reinforces mission assurance—all while safeguarding people and the planet.The system is already operational at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia and Armstrong Flight Research Center in California and is being extended across NASA as part of their enterprise standard for hazardous material management. Sphera delivered the tools to help NASA deliver safe, efficient and compliant material management at its centers, solving many of NASA's lifecycle management gaps, while ensuring greater waste management efficiency and minimization.Renewed Focus on Stewardship for NASA, DLA and SpheraNASA defines its mission needs, safety imperatives and operational requirements.DLA provides the acquisition and logistics sustainment expertise built over decades of federal service.Sphera delivers the HMMS technology platform and software support to meet those needs.“Sphera is honored to partner with NASA, the leader in space science and exploration,” said Paul Marushka, CEO and president of Sphera. “Our partnership with NASA is about more than software; it’s about protecting their workforce, safeguarding mission capabilities and ensuring compliance. By tailoring HMMS to NASA’s unique needs, our team is proud to support their continued leadership and innovation as they prepare for missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond.”Looking AheadSphera’s HMMS is being deployed across NASA to deliver a consistent, enterprise-wide approach to hazardous materials management. This system plays a critical role as NASA prepares for future missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Sphera is proud to partner with this iconic organization and global leader in space exploration.###About SpheraSphera is a leading provider of enterprise risk and compliance software and data services, with a focus on delivering operational, product, supply chain, corporate sustainability and environmental, health & safety (EHS) resilience. For more than 30 years, we have served 8,500 customers and over one million users in 100 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive. Learn more about Sphera at https://sphera.com/ . Follow Sphera on LinkedIn For media inquiries, please contact:press@sphera.com

