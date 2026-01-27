The Other Moving Company Celebrates Outstanding Customer Satisfaction with 197+ Five-Star Google Reviews

The Other Moving Company (TOMCO), a family-owned moving business serving Virginia and beyond, has earned exceptional customer acclaim with over 197 5.0 reviews.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Other Moving Company (TOMCO), a leading family-owned moving service provider in Virginia, is proud to celebrate the exceptional feedback and loyalty of customers who have made them one of the most trusted moving companies in the region. With over 197 five-star Google reviews and seven consecutive years ranked #1 in customer satisfaction by the Nationwide Relocating Employee Survey, TOMCO has established itself as the premier choice for families and businesses seeking stress-free, professional moving services."Our customers are the heart of everything we do," said Brian, owner of The Other Moving Company. "Every five-star review represents a family we've helped transition to a new chapter in their lives, and we're honored by the trust Virginia residents place in us. We're not just a moving company - we're your neighbors, committed to treating your belongings and your move with the same care we'd want for our own families."A Legacy Built on Customer TrustFounded on the principle of providing neighborly service with professional expertise, The Other Moving Company has grown from a local Williamsburg operation to a full-service moving provider serving all of Virginia and beyond. As a proud agent of North American Van Lines (DOT#915026, MC#396031), TOMCO combines the personalized attention of a family business with the resources and reliability of one of the nation's most respected moving networks.What sets TOMCO apart is evident in the voices of satisfied customers who consistently praise several key aspects of the company's service:Punctuality and EfficiencyMark Mason, a recent TOMCO customer, shared: "Crew was on time and worked very efficiently. Full load in 4 hrs, and unload in 3. Goods were well wrapped." This sentiment echoes throughout customer reviews, with clients repeatedly noting the company's respect for their time and ability to complete moves quickly without sacrificing quality.Spencer Boyce simply stated: "Timely and professional staff," while Betty Cumers elaborated: "These guys showed up at the exact time they promised. They assessed the job, came up with a plan and implemented the move in record time. Very impressed with their professional approach to moving furniture."Exceptional Care and ProfessionalismThe professionalism and care demonstrated by TOMCO's moving crews consistently earn high marks from customers. David Weiss recounted: "The three men worked very hard for two days in oppressive heat. They never complained and were extremely polite. We would definitely use this company again."Lisabeth Grove praised the team's attention to detail: "The team was professional and attentive to careful details of packing our items. The moving team worked hard and efficiently to ensure the items were carefully loaded and itemized. Highly recommend!"Jack and Laurie King described their experience as "the pleasantest part of our move," noting: "The crew were moving heavy furniture down stairs in a historic house and were incredibly efficient. It was actually impressive to watch them work together."Outstanding Communication and Customer ServiceBeyond the physical move itself, customers consistently highlight TOMCO's exceptional communication and customer service throughout the moving process.Sharon Spitalnik praised the comprehensive service: "Company was GREAT. From first meeting when we were selecting a moving company until the final delivery. Always available for questions, great follow up, and great service."Durfee Betts experienced TOMCO's problem-solving abilities firsthand: "Their customer service is really outstanding. We were doing an in-home relocation and needed a different pod the morning of the move. The team went above and beyond to make sure we had everything we needed and kept me informed every step of the way."Cindi Odham shared an emotional testimonial about a last-minute emergency move: "Yesterday was our last day in our VA Home, ALL THANKS to this amazing team of young men that came to the rescue. We hired TOMCO for a quick closing moving day. The team arrived early, worked efficiently, and showed genuine care for our situation. They made an incredibly stressful day manageable."Reasonable Pricing Without Compromising QualityIn an industry often criticized for hidden fees and unexpected costs, The Other Moving Company has earned customer trust through transparent, competitive pricing.Kemp Williams, who invested $2,000+ in his move, called it the "Best move ever. Amazing and professional crew. Could not be more pleased."Multiple reviews specifically mention "reasonable price" as a standout feature, with customers feeling they received exceptional value for their investment. The company's straightforward pricing model - with a 4-hour minimum and port-to-port hourly calculation - eliminates surprises and ensures customers know exactly what to expect.Building Long-Term RelationshipsPerhaps most telling are the testimonials from repeat customers who return to TOMCO time and again, demonstrating the company's ability to build lasting relationships.David Dew wrote: "This awesome company has moved my family several times in the past 12 years. They have also moved roughly 45 of my clients as a result of our positive experiences. Never had a complaint from any of them. Professional, trustworthy, and reasonably priced."Patti Vaticano declared: "This is THE best moving company in our area. Look no further than The Other Moving Company, Inc. to facilitate your move. We have used them twice over the last several years and they have never disappointed us. Professional, dependable, and caring team."Scott Hudgins Dodd expressed unwavering loyalty: "I would not trust anyone but The Other Moving Company in Gloucester to move me and my family. Brian and his staff always take good care of me."Comprehensive Services for Every Moving NeedThe Other Moving Company's exceptional customer satisfaction extends across their full range of services, including:* Local and Long-Distance Moving: Serving all of Virginia and interstate relocations* Residential Moving: From studio apartments to large family homes* Commercial Moving: Office relocations and business moves* Specialty Services: Piano moving, white glove delivery, and senior relocation* Storage Solutions: Secure storage and on-site containers* Additional Services: Packing, junk removal, vehicle shipping, and labor-only optionsLindsay Haeberle's review highlights TOMCO's versatility: "They did a great job moving my mother in law to VA from NY. Very great communication, solid workers and they fixed any issues that came up immediately."Handling Challenges with IntegrityWhen rare issues arise, TOMCO's commitment to customer satisfaction shines through their responsive, professional approach. The company takes concerns seriously, investigates thoroughly, and communicates openly with customers to resolve any problems - a practice that builds trust even in difficult situations.Cierra Bastian's experience demonstrates TOMCO's flexibility: "I contacted this company for a last minute move and they happily obliged. The movers called before they came and arrived on time. They were very careful and professional. I would highly recommend this company to anyone."Industry Recognition Validates Customer SentimentTOMCO's customer satisfaction isn't just reflected in individual reviews - it's validated by industry recognition:* #1 in Customer Satisfaction: Seven consecutive years (2025 Nationwide Relocating Employee Survey by Trippel Survey and Research)* 2025 Top Moving Services Provider: Transportation Review (selected as the sole top provider)* North American Van Lines Agent: Proud member of one of the nation's most respected moving networks* Fully Licensed and Insured: DOT#915026, MC#396031The TOMCO Difference: More Than Just MovingJeremy Bush summed up the TOMCO experience perfectly: "Great experience with The Other Moving Company. Professional, personable service every step of the way ... and a price that can't be beat. I'll never use a different moving company. Bravo."What makes The Other Moving Company different is the combination of factors that customers consistently mention:Family-Owned Values: Personal attention and care that corporate movers can't match- Professional Expertise: Years of experience and industry-leading training- Reliable Service: Punctuality, efficiency, and follow-through on every promise- Fair Pricing: Transparent, competitive rates without hidden fees- Community Connection: Treating customers like neighbors because they areReed Fowler warned potential customers: "You're making a big mistake if you did not choose The Other Moving Company."Community CommitmentBeyond moving services, TOMCO demonstrates its values through community engagement, including partnerships with organizations like Wreaths Across America, honoring veterans and giving back to the communities they serve.Looking ForwardAs The Other Moving Company continues to grow, the focus remains unchanged: providing exceptional service that earns customer trust, loyalty, and five-star reviews. Whether it's a local move across town performed by local Williamsburg movers or a cross-country relocation, TOMCO approaches every job with the same commitment to excellence.Pam Woodson captured this philosophy: "TOMC made my move as stress free as possible under stressful circumstances. The two movers were kind, considerate and did what was promised. I would hire them again."Experience the TOMCO DifferenceFor Virginia residents and businesses planning a move, The Other Moving Company invites you to discover why over 197 customers have given them five-star reviews and why they've earned the title of #1 in customer satisfaction for seven consecutive years."Every move is important to us," Brian added. "Whether it's your first apartment or your forever home, a small office or a large corporate relocation, we bring the same level of care, professionalism, and dedication. That's the promise we make to every customer, and it's a promise we're proud to keep."About The Other Moving CompanyThe Other Moving Company (TOMCO) is a family-owned and operated moving company in Williamsburg , VA, serving all of Virginia and providing long-distance and international moving services as a proud agent of North American Van Lines. With over 197 five-star Google reviews and seven consecutive years ranked #1 in customer satisfaction, TOMCO specializes in residential, commercial, and specialty moving services. Licensed and insured (DOT#915026, MC#396031), the company is committed to providing professional, reliable, and personalized service that treats every customer like a neighbor.Contact Information:The Other Moving Company1720 Endeavor DrWilliamsburg, VA 23185Phone: (866)-482-6683Website: https://theothermovingcompany.com/service-areas/va/williamsburg-movers/ Hours: Monday-Friday, 8900 AM - 5:00 PM; Sat&Sun: Closed

