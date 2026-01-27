Vislink Signs new MotoGP Supplier Agreement with Dorna Sports

Vislink SVP Global Sales & Support Raj Kotecha (left) and Sergi Sendra, Head of Global Technology at Dorna Sports, signed the renewal agreement at the recent Valencia Grand Prix. The MotoGP season includes 22 races around the world

Vislink extends long standing support for MotoGP live broadcast capability

MOUNT OLIVE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: VISL), a global provider of real-time wireless video solutions for live broadcast production, has announced a new supplier agreement that continues one of the longest partnerships in live sports broadcasting with Dorna Sports.Continuing a relationship that goes back to 2003, Vislink will continue to provide its cutting-edge RF on-board and RF Wireless Camera Solutions to cover all 22 MotoGP races until the end of 2027.The new contract will also cover the introduction of the new Vislink CLIQ RF transmitter, supported by our advanced Quantum Receivers to compliment the extensive range of Vislink broadcast equipment already deployed at each event.MotoGP is one the most demanding sporting environments for live broadcast; with motorbikes travelling at speeds of over 220 mph and undergoing substantial vibration, the Vislink equipment continues to deliver outstanding on-board coverage. Additional live feeds cover the action in the pit lane and paddock whilst airborne cameras provide stunning live images from overhead.On signing the agreement, Vislink’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Support, Raj Kotecha said: “MotoGP is something that has been very close to my heart since the very start and I am immensely proud to continue to work with our friends at Dorna to continue to grow this incredible sport”.For Dorna, Head of Global Technology, Sergi Sendra said: "The new agreement with our partner Vislink allows us to continue our incredible journey together giving our fans the chance to experience all the amazing wireless live action from our MotoGP venues anywhere in the world”.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.