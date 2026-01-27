Artificial Intelligence (AI) Mouse Market to Grow at 26.7% CAGR During 2026–2030, Reaching $7.08 Billion by 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Mouse Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Mouse Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) mouse market is rapidly gaining traction as smart technologies become increasingly integrated into everyday computing devices. This market’s impressive growth is fueled by advancements in intelligent peripherals designed to enhance user experience, precision, and productivity. Let’s delve into the market size, key factors driving its expansion, notable regional insights, and emerging trends shaping this sector.

Projected Market Expansion and Growth Rate in the Artificial Intelligence Mouse Market

The artificial intelligence mouse market has seen significant growth in recent years and is expected to continue this upward trend. Market size will increase from $2.17 billion in 2025 to $2.75 billion in 2026, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.0%. This rise is driven by growing demand for smart computing accessories, increased adoption of AI-enabled consumer electronics, a shift towards personalized device experiences, the use of advanced sensors in peripherals, and heightened productivity requirements in digital work environments.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence (ai) mouse market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=30852&type=smp

Looking further ahead, the market is projected to expand dramatically, reaching $7.09 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 26.7%. This anticipated growth stems from the deeper integration of AI technologies into everyday devices, rising interest in ergonomic and smart peripherals, expanding reliance on automation-powered user interfaces, wider adoption of adaptive computing tools, and accelerated use of AI for precision-oriented tasks. Key trends expected to emerge include gesture-based control advancements, breakthroughs in adaptive sensitivity algorithms, the incorporation of voice-assisted features in mice, enhanced predictive motion tracking, and innovations in AI-driven ergonomic designs.

Understanding the Artificial Intelligence Mouse and Its Features

An AI mouse is a sophisticated computer pointing device equipped with embedded machine learning algorithms that analyze user behavior and adapt its functions to improve performance over time. By using intelligent sensors and gesture recognition capabilities, it delivers increased precision, automates routine tasks, and provides a more intuitive navigation experience. This technology continuously learns from interactions, allowing it to optimize control and customize functionality for individual users.

View the full artificial intelligence (ai) mouse market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-mouse-market-report

Factors Propelling Growth in the AI Mouse Market: The Rise of E-Sports and Professional Gaming

One of the main drivers fueling the expansion of the AI mouse market is the booming e-sports and professional gaming industry. These competitive video gaming platforms, played at both amateur and professional levels, increasingly rely on advanced gaming peripherals to improve player performance. The growth of e-sports is supported by higher internet penetration worldwide, the popularity of game streaming services, rising prize money, and the growing recognition of gaming as a legitimate career path. AI mice enhance gameplay by optimizing sensitivity, tracking accuracy, adaptive controls, and analyzing user behavior, enabling faster reaction times, precise targeting, and superior in-game performance. For instance, Tencent Holdings Limited reported that in 2024 international games revenue reached around $2.22 billion (RMB16.0 billion), a 15% increase from 2023, driven by titles such as Brawl Stars and PUBG MOBILE, alongside the early access release of Path of Exile 2. At the same time, domestic games revenue grew by 23% to approximately $4.61 billion (RMB33.2 billion), signaling the sector’s strong momentum and driving demand for AI-enabled peripherals.

Growth Encouraged by Remote Work and Digital Collaboration Demands

Another significant factor boosting the AI mouse market is the rapid expansion of remote work and digital collaboration tools. These solutions, including video conferencing, project management software, and cloud-based productivity platforms, enable teams to work efficiently from various locations. The globalization of workforces and the need for seamless communication drive the demand for intelligent and ergonomic computing devices. AI mice support remote work by offering features like gesture recognition, adaptive sensitivity, customizable shortcuts, and integration with collaboration software, enhancing user comfort, precision, and workflow efficiency during extended computer use. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics highlights this trend, indicating that 35.5 million people teleworked or worked from home for pay in the first quarter of 2024, a rise of 5.1 million compared to the same period in 2023. This shift further underpins the growing market for AI-powered computer peripherals.

Regional Market Leaders and Growth Hotspots in the AI Mouse Sector

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global artificial intelligence mouse market, reflecting its strong technology adoption and mature consumer base. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead in terms of growth rate during the forecast period. The market analysis also covers regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics and regional opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Mouse Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence Ai Robots Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-robots-global-market-report

Ai In Hardware Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-hardware-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Ai Supercomputer Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-supercomputer-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.