Sport, Arts and Culture sends condolences following passing of Brave Le Roux

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Hon Gayton McKenzie, has learned with deep sadness of the passing of South African artist Bravo Le Roux on Thursday, 22 January 2026.

Bravo Le Roux, born Sinesipho Peter on 11 July 1995, passed away in Switzerland at the age of thirty (30). His passing is a significant loss to South Africa’s music and creative sector, particularly within contemporary hip-hop and township-rooted cultural expression.

Born and raised in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, Bravo Le Roux rose from local community stages to national prominence through a body of work that reflected the lived realities, resilience, and aspirations of young South Africans. His music drew on multiple languages and cultural references, contributing to a sound that was both authentic and widely accessible.

Over the course of his career, Bravo Le Roux released several well-received projects, including NdinguTa Bravo Kuwe, The Rise of Istrato, International Gubevu, Igazi, Iinyembezi, and Nombilo. These works cemented his reputation as a committed storyteller and a distinctive voice within South African music.

His contribution to the industry was recognised through multiple awards at the Rise Up Music Awards and nominations at the South African Hip Hop Awards, reflecting both peer recognition and audience impact. His work also achieved notable commercial success, including a gold-certified single, underscoring the reach and relevance of his artistry.

Minister McKenzie said the country has lost a creative who understood the responsibility that comes with having a platform.

“Bravo Le Roux did not create for attention alone. He created to reflect life as it is, to speak to young people where they are, and to remind them that their stories matter,” said the Minister.

“He showed that talent from our townships can stand confidently on any stage, without losing its identity.”

The Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the Le Roux family, friends, collaborators, and the broader arts community during this time of loss.

