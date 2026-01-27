Limpopo Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs on fatalities from floods

CoGHSTA Limpopo notes with sadness the number of fatalities since the beginning of inclement weather in December 2025 as illustrated on the table hereunder:

NO. MUNICIPALITY NUMBER OF FATALITIES 1 Mogalakwena 3 2 Modimolle-Mookgophong 3 3 Greater Giyani 1 4 Ba-Phalaborwa 3 5 Blouberg 5 6 Polokwane 3 7 Elias Motsoaledi 2 8 Fetakgomo-Tubatse 1 9 Thulamela 3 10 Collins Chabane 1 TOTAL 25

The number of missing persons remains at 3, one from Mbaula and 2 from Thulamela.

