Limpopo Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs on fatalities from floods
CoGHSTA Limpopo notes with sadness the number of fatalities since the beginning of inclement weather in December 2025 as illustrated on the table hereunder:
|
NO.
|
MUNICIPALITY
|
NUMBER OF FATALITIES
|
1
|
Mogalakwena
|
3
|
2
|
Modimolle-Mookgophong
|
3
|
3
|
Greater Giyani
|
1
|
4
|
Ba-Phalaborwa
|
3
|
5
|
Blouberg
|
5
|
6
|
Polokwane
|
3
|
7
|
Elias Motsoaledi
|
2
|
8
|
Fetakgomo-Tubatse
|
1
|
9
|
Thulamela
|
3
|
10
|
Collins Chabane
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
25
The number of missing persons remains at 3, one from Mbaula and 2 from Thulamela.
Enquiries:
MEC’s Spokesperson
Mr Amos Phago
Cell: 072 804 3427
Director for Communications
Ms Tsakani Baloyi
Cell: 066 486 2571
#ServiceDeliveryZA
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.