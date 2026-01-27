Submit Release
Limpopo Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs on fatalities from floods

CoGHSTA Limpopo notes with sadness the number of fatalities since the beginning of inclement weather in December 2025 as illustrated on the table hereunder:

NO.

MUNICIPALITY

NUMBER OF FATALITIES

1

Mogalakwena

3

2

Modimolle-Mookgophong

3

3

Greater Giyani

1

4

Ba-Phalaborwa

3

5

Blouberg

5

6

Polokwane

3

7

Elias Motsoaledi

2

8

Fetakgomo-Tubatse

1

9

Thulamela

3

10

Collins Chabane

1

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

25

The number of missing persons remains at 3, one from Mbaula and 2 from Thulamela.

Enquiries:
MEC’s Spokesperson
Mr Amos Phago
Cell: 072 804 3427

Director for Communications
Ms Tsakani Baloyi
Cell: 066 486 2571

