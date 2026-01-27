Minister John Steenhuisen announces on constitution of South African Veterinary Council

The Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, has formally constituted the new South African Veterinary Council (SAVC) in accordance with the Veterinary and Para-Veterinary Professions Act, 1982 (Act No. 19 of 1982).

The term of office of the newly constituted council will commence on 1 February 2026 and will run until 31 January 2029.

Minister Steenhuisen welcomed the establishment of the new council, noting that it brings together a broad and diverse range of expertise drawn from across the veterinary and para-veterinary professions, academia, regulatory practice and law. This depth and diversity of skills, he said, will strengthen the council’s ability to fulfil its statutory mandate in the interests of animal health, veterinary public health, food safety and professional integrity.

“I am confident that this council is fit for purpose and its composition reflects a careful balance between professional experience, technical expertise and independent oversight,” said Minister Steenhuisen. “This breadth of perspectives will enhance the quality of decision making and support the council in carrying out its responsibilities effectively and responsibly.”

Minister Steenhuisen emphasised that the constitution of the new council followed a careful and considered process, undertaken in line with his statutory responsibilities and oversight role. While a range of views and representations were received from across the sector during this period, the minister applied his mind independently to the recommendations before him and was guided at all times by the requirements of the legislation and the long-term interests of the professions and the public.

“My responsibility is not to simply endorse recommendations, but to ensure that appointments are made on the basis of merit, balance and suitability,” the minister said. He further reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that future appointment processes are conducted in strict accordance with the Act, including that all nomination and selection processes are properly constituted as prescribed.

The minister confirmed that the council is constituted as follows:

Ministerial Designees

Officer of the Department of Agriculture (veterinarian): Dr Motsisi-Mehlape

Veterinarians or veterinary specialists designated from elected members: Dr R Mulder; Dr B Lourens; Dr JA Fraser

Person with knowledge of law: Adv. R Maruma

Veterinarians or veterinary specialists designated from nominations: Dr NP Moswa-Kato; Dr L Kgatswetswe; Dr J van Deemter; Dr N Mnisi

Non-veterinarian designated from nominations: Prof. S Willows-Munro

University-nominated veterinarian (University of Pretoria): Prof. V Naidoo

Appointees as nominated and/or elected

Veterinarians elected by their peers: Prof. JP Schoeman; Dr P van der Merwe; Dr J Basch

Animal Health Technician: Mr T Serebolo

Laboratory Animal Technologist: Ms B Mogodi

Veterinary Technologist: Mr LS Mokami

Veterinary Nurse: Sr E Bornman

Veterinary Physiotherapist: Ms J Hager

South African Veterinary Association nominee: Dr L de Bruyn

The minister expressed his confidence that the newly constituted council will execute its duties without fear or favour, and with the independence, integrity and professionalism required of a statutory regulator entrusted with safeguarding the standards of the veterinary and para-veterinary professions.

“The establishment of this council marks an important step in restoring stability, credibility and effective governance within the veterinary regulatory environment,” said Minister Steenhuisen.

The minister also acknowledged the patience shown by practitioners and stakeholders during the period leading up to the reconstitution of the council and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that statutory bodies within the agriculture sector function effectively, transparently and in the public interest.

The induction and inaugural meeting of the new council will take place in February 2026, enabling the council to commence its work without further delay and to deal with outstanding matters inherited from the previous term in accordance with its statutory mandate.

Enquiries:

Ministry of Agriculture

Joylene van Wyk

Cell: 063 298 5661

E-mail:

#GovZAUpdates