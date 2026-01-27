SANParks on reopening of some gates and facilities in the Kruger National Park as safety assessments continue

Following improved weather conditions in the Limpopo and Mpumalanga Provinces including areas in the Kruger National Park (KNP) and ongoing safety assessments, Overnight Visitors are now permitted to access the Park through Phalaborwa Gate as of 26 January as well as Phabeni Gate as of tomorrow, 27 January 2026. Guests will use S3 and S4 to connect to Pretoriuskop and Skukuza.

Bateleur Bush Camp will re-open on Wednesday, 28 January. The shops in the north of the park will reopen as follows: Punda Maria shop on 26 January, Shingwedzi and Mopani Shops on 28 January and Letaba Shop on 30 January. Mopani Rest Camp will re-open on Friday, 30 January 2026, except for the restaurant and swimming pool. Letaba and Shingwedzi Rest Camps including Pafuri Border Post remain inaccessible and closed.

For Marula Region, Biyamiti and Talamati Bush Camps remain closed whilst Satara Rest Camp and N’wanetsi Picnic Spot are open. Orpen Gate is still inaccessible and may only be used by overnight guests, emergency services and essential deliveries. Guests going to Orpen are advised to be on the look out on R40 around Dwarsloop as there are reports of protests on that road.

SANParks strongly urges visitors not to remove barricades or attempt to access closed roads, as these measures are in place to ensure visitor safety and to allow for continued infrastructure assessment and recovery work.

Gravel roads remain closed until further notice. The situation across the park continues to be monitored, and access restrictions will be reviewed as conditions improve and repairs progress. Further updates will be communicated through official SANParks channels.

SANParks thanks all visitors for their cooperation and understanding during this recovery period.

Further updates will be communicated as the situation evolves.

