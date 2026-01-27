Gauteng Roads and Transport on scholar transport compliance and application process

Today, more than 500 scholar transport operators gathered at the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport’s Head Office – 45 Commissioner Street in Johannesburg – to voice their concerns regarding challenges surrounding the issuing of scholar transport operating licences. The engagement underscored the urgency of resolving long-standing licensing issues that have hindered many operators from formalising and sustaining their operations within the sector.

Addressing the operators, MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela acknowledged the legitimacy of concerns raised and further highlighted gaps in information regarding the application process and required documents.

To demonstrate the Department’s commitment to strengthening regulation and improving service delivery to operators, over 1000 operating licence application forms were issued to aspiring scholar transport operators and clear information provided on the list of requirements. This served to reaffirming the Department’s commitment to improving access, transparency, and compliance within the sector.

According to the National Land Traffic Act 5 (2009, section 54 and 62), a public transport operator must be in possession of a valid operating licence, allowing him/her to convey commuters for a fee on the country’s roads.

In her address, the MEC stressed “the Department is willing to work with scholar transport operators who genuinely want to regularise their operations. However, compliance with the law is not optional. Scholar transport is a safety-critical service, and the safety and dignity of our learners remain non-negotiable".

She further cautioned against disruptions and shutdowns led by non-compliant operators.

"As a Provincial Government, we will not condone disruptions, shutdowns or intimidation aimed at forcing the Department to overlook issues related to non-compliance. In many cases, resistance to compliance arises because vehicles or documentation do not meet the required standards. The law will be enforced without fear or favour," added MEC Diale-Tlabela.

"If you cannot meet the minimum legal requirements to safely transport learners, you have no business operating in this space. Our learner's lives are not negotiable."

The Department reiterates that no operator may provide scholar transport services unlawfully, as enforcement operations will continue intensifying across the province to ensure compliance and safeguard learners and other road users.

The Department further calls on all scholar transport operators to act responsibly, work with the Department in good faith, and take immediate steps to regularise their operations.

Required documentation for Scholar Transport Operating Licence applications:

Copy of the contract (for purposes of contracted services)

Certified Copy of SA Identity Document

Certified Copy Valid driver's licence/PrDP

Valid Police Clearance certificate

Certified Copy of Vehicle Registration (CoR)

Certified Copy of Roadworthy Certificate (CoF)

Original Tax compliance status (SARS)

Proof of residential address

Recommendation letter from a school with original signature and school stamp

List of learners with parents/guardian contact details

Proof of insurance, including insurance indemnity cover

Route description

Should a CK/Business be used, attach ID copies of directors and all documents must reflect the CK details (e.g. SARS documentation)

Any additional documentation as prescribed by the Department

Applications must be submitted, in person, to the TOLAB offices during working hours:

Tshwane TOLAB – 230 Lilian Ngoyi Street, Pretoria Central

Johannesburg TOLAB – 45 Commissioner Street, Marshalltown, JHB

Ekurhuleni TOLAB – 1 Hardach Street, Germiston, Ekurhuleni

West Rand TOLAB – Kagiso Drive and Mmusi Street, Kagiso

Sedibeng TOLAB – 45 Commissioner Street, Marshalltown, Johannesburg

R600 is charged per application.

Guardians, parents and community members are urged to report any reckless driving or unsafe scholar transport vehicles to the Gauteng Traffic Inspectorate on 0800 428 8364.

Enquiries:

Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

Spokesperson to the MEC

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA