Q-KON Returns to Angola with Strategic Partnership, Bringing Next-Gen Satellite Connectivity with SISTEC

Q-KON Returns to Angola with Strategic Partnership, Bringing Next-Generation Satellite Connectivity with SISTEC

This partnership will deliver cutting-edge Smart Satellite Services to Angola, combining local expertise with advanced satellite communication solutions.

Proud to return to Angola. Combining our Twoobii Smart Satellite tech with SISTEC’s local reach allows us to solve unique connectivity challenges for the enterprise market,” — Dawie de Wet, Group CEO for Q-KON

ANGOLA, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Q-KON , a leading African-based provider of satellite communication solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with SISTEC – Sistemas, Tecnologias e Indústria S.A., a prominent Angolan IT and telecommunications provider, delivering cutting edge Smart Satellite Services to the Angolan market.This partnership marks a significant milestone for Q-KON, signalling the company’s return to Angola after its last activities concluded in 2010. Drawing on a proud heritage and legacy of servicing Africa for over 35 years, Q-KON is poised to support Angola's digital transformation journey by leveraging SISTEC's strong local presence and market expertise.A Powerful Combination for the Angolan MarketQ-KON is proud to partner with SISTEC, a company established in 1991 that has cemented its position as a highly regarded supplier of technological solutions in Angola. SISTEC is recognised for its commitment to quality, its broad operational footprint across the country, and its solid, long-standing partnerships with major international technology brands. SISTEC’s focus on providing tailormade, turnkey IT and telecommunications solutions—backed by its certified technical workforce—makes them an ideal and trusted partner for deploying Q-KON's advanced satellite services.Q-KON will support SISTEC with its multi-orbit Twoobii Smart Satellite Services, which encompasses both Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Geostationary (GEO) satellite technology. Developed as bespoke customer-centric services for the Angolan market, the offering is specifically tailored to meet the demanding requirements of the:• Enterprise market• Maritime sector• On-demand connectivity applicationsEng. Carlos De Melo, CEO of SISTEC commented on the strategic value of the new partnership: "This partnership with Q-KON comes at a crucial time when Angolan enterprises are seeking resilient, high-performance connectivity to accelerate their digital growth. Q-KON's experience, perfectly complements our own focus on delivering certified, turnkey solutions. Together, we are exceptionally well-positioned to meet the connectivity demands of the most challenging sectors, and we look forward to a successful collaboration servicing the Angolan enterprise segment.”Dawie de Wet, Group CEO for Q-KON, expressed his enthusiasm for the renewed presence in Angola: “Returning to Angola is a moment of pride for Q-KON, affirming our three-decade-long commitment to connecting the African continent. We know the Angolan market well and recognise its immense potential. By combining our advanced multi-orbit Twoobii Smart Satellite Services—which our engineering team has meticulously adapted for Africa’s unique challenges—with SISTEC’s trusted local expertise and market penetration, we are confident in delivering reliable connectivity. We are very much looking forward to servicing the Angolan enterprise segment together with SISTEC.”

