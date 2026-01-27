F-15EX GaN-Enhanced Fighter Radars Market to Reach USD 3.6 billion by 2036 Driven by Advanced Military Radar Adoption

F-15EX GaN-Enhanced Fighter Radars

Global F-15EX GaN-enhanced fighter radars market set to grow at 7.9% CAGR, reaching USD 3.6 billion by 2036 amid rising defense modernization

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global F-15EX GaN-enhanced fighter radars market is projected to grow substantially over the next decade, increasing from USD 1.7 billion in 2026 to USD 3.6 billion by 2036, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This market expansion is underpinned by the escalating integration of Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology in fighter aircraft radar systems, especially for the USAF’s F-15EX platform, which leverages GaN's superior power efficiency, detection range, and resilience against electronic warfare threats.

Request For Sample Report | Customize Report |purchase Full Report - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-30842

Market Context and Growth Drivers

Fighter radar systems have evolved through multiple technological generations, with GaN technology emerging as a critical innovation over traditional Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) semiconductors. GaN enables radar systems to operate at higher voltages and temperatures, enhancing signal power and multi-functionality without excessive thermal constraints. This advancement is pivotal for modern combat aircraft like the F-15EX, where radar performance directly impacts air superiority, electronic warfare, and ground attack capabilities.

Demand for GaN-enhanced radars is driven by the imperative to maintain tactical superiority amid increasingly sophisticated threats, including long-range missiles and integrated air defenses. The U.S. Air Force’s adoption of the F-15EX, equipped with GaN-based AESA radar systems such as the APG-82(V)X, is central to this trend. These radars offer enhanced target detection, tracking accuracy, and jamming resistance, crucial for “first look, first shoot” engagement strategies in contested environments.

Market Forecast and Regional Outlook

The market is forecast to grow incrementally, starting at USD 1.7 billion in 2026 and reaching USD 1.9 billion in 2027, with steady increases to USD 2.1 billion in 2028 and USD 2.6 billion by 2030. By 2036, market value is expected to hit USD 3.6 billion, driven by ongoing fighter fleet modernizations globally.

Key regional growth is concentrated in:

• India: Leading with an 8.2% CAGR, driven by extensive air force modernization and rising defense budgets.

• South Korea: Growing at 7.4% CAGR, bolstered by regional security concerns.

• United States: Sustaining a 7% CAGR supported by robust defense R&D and procurement programs.

• Australia and Japan: Both showing steady growth with CAGRs of 6.9% and 6.8%, respectively, focusing on enhancing air defense capabilities.

These countries are actively incorporating GaN radar systems within their fighter fleets to bolster air superiority and electronic warfare readiness.

Market Segmentation and Applications

The F-15EX fighter platform dominates the market, representing approximately 72% of radar installations. The remaining share includes retrofit programs, test and evaluation platforms, and training units. Air superiority missions account for the largest application segment at 51%, reflecting the critical role of advanced radar systems in controlling contested airspaces.

Applications extend beyond traditional detection, encompassing ground attack support and electronic warfare, with GaN radars enabling multifunctional, software-driven operations that adapt dynamically to complex mission profiles.

Competitive Landscape

The market is led by major defense contractors including:

• Raytheon Technologies (RTX): Market leader with its GaN-based APG-82(V)X radar, recognized for advanced signal processing and reliability.

• Lockheed Martin Corporation: Developer of GaN-enhanced radars focusing on long-range detection and electronic warfare capabilities.

• Northrop Grumman: Provides radar systems integrated with electronic warfare functionalities.

• BAE Systems and Thales Group: Focus on enhancing radar efficiency, target tracking, and adaptability across diverse combat scenarios.

These companies are investing in technological innovation to improve radar performance, integration, and cost-effectiveness in next-generation fighter platforms.

Industry Challenges and Trends

While GaN technology offers substantial performance benefits, challenges remain related to high development and integration costs, lifecycle management, and ensuring compatibility with diverse fighter platforms. Export restrictions and geopolitical factors also influence market dynamics.

Emerging trends include:

• Expansion of multi-domain operational capabilities where radars function across air, land, sea, and cyber environments.

• Increasing emphasis on electronic warfare resistance and low probability of intercept (LPI) techniques.

• Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for enhanced radar data processing and decision-making.

• Advances in radar miniaturization, enabling lighter and more power-efficient systems.

Outlook

The F-15EX GaN-enhanced fighter radars market reflects a critical evolution in military sensor technology, responding to complex threat environments and evolving defense priorities. With rising defense expenditures and modernization programs globally, GaN technology is poised to become a cornerstone in fighter radar systems, enhancing situational awareness, survivability, and combat effectiveness.

About the Report:

This market forecast is based on primary research and proprietary FMI forecasting models, analyzing sales data, defense procurement trends, and technological advancements across major global regions and key industry players.

Browse Related Insights

Torpedo Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/torpedo-market

Less Lethal Ammunition Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/less-lethal-ammunition-market

Aircraft Fairings Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/aircraft-fairings-market

Aviation Asset Management Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/aviation-asset-management-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.