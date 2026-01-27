The Micro Mobility Data Analytics Market to Reach $7.23 Bn by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 19.3%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The micro mobility data analytics market has been gaining significant traction as urban transportation evolves toward more sustainable and efficient options. With the rising use of compact transport modes like e-scooters and e-bikes, the demand for data-driven insights to optimize operations and infrastructure is expanding rapidly. Below is an overview of the market’s current size, key drivers, leading regions, and future outlook.

Market Size and Growth Forecast for the Micro Mobility Data Analytics Market

The micro mobility data analytics market has witnessed impressive expansion recently. It is projected to grow from $2.99 billion in 2025 to $3.58 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. This increase during the historic period has been driven by factors such as escalating urban congestion, wider acceptance of shared mobility services, enhanced deployment of GPS and IoT sensors, increased government backing for micro mobility initiatives, and a growing emphasis on sustainable urban transportation solutions.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to accelerate further, reaching $7.24 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. Continued investments in smart city projects, the integration of AI and predictive analytics, expanded connected micro mobility fleets, rising demand for real-time fleet optimization, and a stronger focus on data-driven safety management are the main contributors to this growth. Key trends shaping the future include advancements in IoT and telematics, innovations in AI-based demand forecasting, progress in safety analytics based on data, research into multimodal mobility integration, and developments in edge computing for real-time data processing.

Understanding Micro Mobility Data Analytics and Its Role

Micro mobility data analytics involves gathering, analyzing, and interpreting data generated by lightweight transportation methods such as electric scooters, bicycles, and e-bikes. Using a combination of sensors, GPS technology, mobile applications, and fleet management platforms, this field identifies usage patterns, demand fluctuations, safety issues, and operational efficiency. These insights enable urban planners and mobility operators to optimize infrastructure, enhance rider safety, better manage vehicle fleets, and develop more effective transportation policies.

Key Reasons Behind the Growth of the Micro Mobility Data Analytics Market

One of the primary drivers of market growth is the increasing adoption of e-scooters and e-bikes. The surge in these vehicles’ popularity stems from their convenience for urban commuting, suitability for short-distance travel, and appeal as shared mobility solutions. Their growing use reflects a rising demand for efficient, low-emission alternatives that help ease urban traffic and pollution concerns.

Micro mobility data analytics plays a crucial role in supporting this adoption by helping operators optimize fleet performance. Real-time data insights ensure better availability of vehicles, smoother rides, and enhanced safety, which altogether improve the user experience and encourage further acceptance of these transport modes. For example, between January 2022 and May 2024, the UK Department for Transport reported that around 19,500 e-scooters were available daily across 30 trial zones, facilitating 36.9 million trips. Riders averaged 2.1 kilometers per trip in about 10.9 minutes, with each scooter being used roughly 2.2 times per day. This data highlights how increasing e-scooter and e-bike use is propelling the growth of micro mobility data analytics.

Which Regions Are Leading the Micro Mobility Data Analytics Market?

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the micro mobility data analytics market, establishing its dominance in this sector. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period, driven by rapid urbanization, smart city developments, and increased micro mobility adoption. The market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of regional market dynamics.

