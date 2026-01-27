Private 5G-as-a-Service Market to Hit $24.17B by 2030 | TBRC Exclusive

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The private 5G as a service market is rapidly emerging as a key player in the telecommunications landscape, driven by the increasing need for secure, high-speed enterprise connectivity. This sector offers organizations tailored 5G network solutions without the heavy upfront infrastructure costs, enabling smoother operations across various industries. Let's explore the market's size, growth factors, regional trends, and the forces shaping its future.

Strong Growth Trajectory for the Private 5G as a Service Market

The private 5G as a service market has experienced remarkable expansion in recent years. It is projected to grow from $5.63 billion in 2025 to $7.55 billion in 2026, registering an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.1%. This surge during the historical period is driven by the increasing adoption of private networks, a greater demand for enterprise-grade connectivity, widespread deployment of Industry 4.0 solutions, the rise of low-latency applications, and enhanced investment in network infrastructure.

Future Market Outlook for Private 5G as a Service

Looking ahead, the private 5G as a service market is expected to continue its exponential growth, reaching $24.17 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 33.8%. This anticipated rise is fueled by the growing need for cloud-hosted private 5G networks, the integration of AI and machine learning for network optimization, expanded use of multi-access edge computing, and the proliferation of 5G-as-a-service offerings for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Key trends shaping the forecast period include advancements in cloud-native 5G core technologies, innovations in network slicing-as-a-service, developments in the open RAN architecture, ongoing research into massive MIMO technology, and new techniques for licensed spectrum utilization.

Understanding Private 5G as a Service and Its Role

Private 5G as a service encompasses dedicated enterprise-grade 5G networks delivered on a subscription or managed service basis. This model enables organizations to deploy and operate private 5G connectivity without the need for significant capital investment in infrastructure. It enhances wireless communication capabilities, boosts network security, and supports critical applications that demand low latency and high bandwidth, such as industrial automation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and smart manufacturing. Providers in this space include network operators, technology vendors, and managed service companies that offer comprehensive deployment, management, and support for private 5G networks.

Increasing Adoption of 5G Networks as a Growth Catalyst

The expanding adoption of 5G networks is a primary factor propelling the private 5G as a service market forward. As the newest mobile connectivity generation, 5G delivers high-speed data transfer, ultra-low latency, and increased capacity to support emerging technologies like immersive gaming and IoT applications. Demand for fast, reliable, and low-latency connections to power real-time digital solutions is driving this uptake. Private 5G as a service complements this by offering enterprises dedicated, secure, and high-performance connectivity that enhances network reliability and simplifies deployment and management.

Demonstrating the Impact of 5G Network Expansion

For example, in December 2023, the UK’s Office of Communications (Ofcom) reported that outdoor 5G coverage from at least one mobile network operator increased to 85-93% in 2023, up from 67-78% in 2022. This significant rise in coverage illustrates the rapid adoption of 5G networks, which in turn supports the growth of private 5G as a service by providing more reliable and accessible network infrastructure.

Regional Market Leaders and Growth Hotspots

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the private 5G as a service market, reflecting its advanced telecommunications infrastructure and early adoption. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, digital transformation initiatives, and increasing investments in 5G technologies. The market analysis spans multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a well-rounded global perspective on market dynamics.

