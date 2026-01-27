Vodafone Business, VOIS and Centrica strike four-year deal to power digital transformation

INDIA, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --- Vodafone Business, working with VOIS (Vodafone Intelligent Solutions) and CGI, one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, has signed a four-year deal with Centrica, the parent company of British Gas and Hive, to provide fixed and mobile services, and IT End User Compute Services.- Vodafone Business and Centrica will offer Vodafone UK, British Gas and Hive customers a new suite of combined connectivity and energy offers.- The new partnership marks a landmark commercial deal for VOIS (Vodafone Intelligent Solutions).Vodafone Business has signed a ground-breaking four-year strategic partnership with Centrica, the parent company of British Gas and Hive, to deliver Workplace Services and connectivity to 80 sites and 30,000 devices across the UK.This agreement positions Centrica to become a more flexible, integrated, and agile organisation by transitioning from a traditional managed service approach to a data-driven enterprise. Leveraging GenAI and machine learning, Centrica aims to enhance productivity and provide personalised experiences for both customers and employees. It also paves the way for combined connectivity and energy offers for UK customers.This is a landmark commercial deal for VOIS (Vodafone Intelligent Solutions) that employs more than 15,337 people in India, since signing its strategic partnership with Accenture in October 2024.Connectivity and IT servicesUnder the agreement, Vodafone Business, working with VOIS and CGI, will provide fixed and mobile services for Centrica’s offices and workforce across the UK, alongside End-User Compute Services including end user management services, Office 365, Cloud, and Power Apps and support for Centrica’s ServiceNow platform and IT service desk management and deskside support. These connectivity and IT services will help Centrica simplify its IT environment and introduce flexible automation to improve productivity, reduce complexity, and enhance both employee and customer experience.The partnership also includes a social impact commitment, with Vodafone supporting Centrica’s work on tackling fuel poverty through the British Gas Energy Trust.Customer BenefitsFollowing the success of the Hive thermostat offer for Vodafone customers earlier this month, Vodafone, British Gas and Hive will look to launch a new suite of combined connectivity and energy offers for customers, creating additional value for households and shaping the future of connected energy.Nick Gliddon, Business Director, VodafoneThree said: “This partnership is a catalyst for real change. By combining our advanced connectivity, IT services, and automation with the collective expertise of Vodafone Business and our partners, we are creating a new blueprint for how businesses can transform at scale. We’re enabling smarter, faster, and more resilient operations - delivering benefits that will be felt by teams and customers across the UK.”Gary Adey, CEO at VOIS (Vodafone Intelligent Solutions), said: “At VOIS, we bring together talent, technology and transformation to help businesses accelerate their growth, increase productivity, simplify systems and create better experiences for their customers. The new partnership marks a landmark deal for VOIS since partnering with Accenture and launching our new commercial blueprint for Shared Operations. It also highlights our potential to deliver long-term value, and we’re excited to work with Centrica, Vodafone Business and CGI on this groundbreaking partnership.”“CGI is proud to partner with Vodafone Business to help Centrica strengthen its infrastructure and networking capabilities,” said Tara McGeehan, President, CGI UK and Australia. “By combining our award-winning service desk with AI-driven automation at the core and our service management capabilities, we will deliver a step change in resilience, productivity and user experience that boosts efficiency and empowers employees to keep critical services running. Together with Vodafone Business and VOIS, we will create a seamless, responsive digital experience that empowers Centrica’s people to work smarter, stay connected and make a real difference to millions of households.”

