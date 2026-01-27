Dutch climate tech start-up Proba raises €1.25M from investors for market expansion into the United States and Brazil

Our ambition is to make fertilizer-related Scope 3 reductions standard practice in global agri-food supply chains.” — Sijbrand Tieleman

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proba , a start-up certifying Scope 3 reductions in the agri-food supply chain, has raised €1.25 million for market expansion into the United States and Brazil. With participation from existing investors Future Food Fund, Yield Lab Europe, and Value Factory Ventures, the round will strengthen Proba’s ability to help global agri-food companies deliver compliant, traceable, and scalable fertilizer-related emission reductions across major crop value chains, including coffee, corn, potatoes, and sugar.Decarbonizing the agri-food industryProba turns fertilizer-related emission reductions and other climate interventions into certified Scope 3 results. It was developed with leaders across the agri-food supply chain, from fertilizer producers to traders, cooperatives, and food companies.Agriculture is a major contributor to climate change, with emissions related to nitrogen fertilizers alone accounting for around 5% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Expanding across the Americas presents a clear opportunity to deliver Scope 3 reductions at scale, in regions where a large share of the world’s food is produced.For many staple crops, fertilizer emissions, both from production and in-field use, represent a significant portion of their total carbon footprint. Proven low-carbon fertilizer solutions already exist, making this one of the few areas where companies can achieve near-term reductions fast.Yet adoption tends to be slow due to cost and misaligned incentives across the value chain. Proba enables agri-food companies to overcome these constraints by making fertilizer-related emission reductions measurable, financeable, and credible across supply chains.Investing in the agri-food industry“Our ambition is to make fertilizer-related Scope 3 reductions standard practice in global agri-food supply chains,” said Sijbrand Tieleman, CEO and Co-Founder of Proba. “This funding accelerates that mission by enabling us to operate in the regions that matter most to our customers, particularly the United States and Brazil.”Kim Wagenaar, Investment Director at Future Food Fund, emphasized Proba’s strategic role: “Proba addresses one of the most material and under-accounted sources of emissions in the agri-food sector. Their approach combines strong scientific grounding with a practical pathway for companies to act on Scope 3. We see significant potential for their model as companies face increasing pressure to deliver verified results.”Daan Wilms van Kersbergen, Investment Director at Yield Lab Europe, added: “Proba has shown strong momentum, and we’re pleased to support their continued growth as they expand into new markets.”Johan van Heusden, Managing Partner at Value Factory Ventures, reinforced their continued support: “Proba is already delivering real, measurable impact, turning fertilizer-related emission reductions into results companies can credibly report. That traction strongly fits Value Factory’s focus on deeptech with measurable climate impact, and we’re excited to keep supporting Proba as they accelerate and expand into the US and Brazil.”About ProbaProba delivers certified Scope 3 impact for the agri-food supply chain by turning fertilizer-related emission reductions, and other climate interventions, into certified Scope 3 results through Impact Units. Impact Units are traceable certificates that quantify, verify, and finance fertilizer-related emission reductions linked to the practices they’re connected to (each unit represents 1 tCO₂e of verified reduction). Proba’s approach is designed for credible Scope 3 accounting, aligned with SBTi and the GHG Protocol (FLAG guidance), with independent verification and a registry that supports traceability. For more information, visit proba.earth.About Future Food FundFuture Food Fund is an agrifoodtech VC fund based in the Netherlands, founded in 2017. The fund focuses on Seed and Series A investments in groundbreaking food and agtech startups across Western Europe. Its second fund, launched in 2022, is an environmental impact fund, SFDR Article 9, that supports innovative entrepreneurs driving the transition towards a more sustainable food system. With a strong focus on technology and innovation, Future Food Fund helps transform the food and agriculture value chain while delivering positive impact. For more information, visit futurefoodfund.com.About Yield Lab EuropeYield Lab Europe is an impact VC fund investing into early stage European agrifoodtechcompanies, with the aim to make global food and agriculture production systems moresustainable and more efficient whilst improving profitability. Yield Lab Europe has officesin Ireland, the Netherlands and France, and has made 27 investments to date. For moreinformation, visit theyieldlab.eu.About Value Factory VenturesValue Factory Ventures invests in early-stage agritech, food and climate building disruptive deeptech solutions with measurable impact. We combine capital with hands-on support to help founders scale technologies that reduce emissions and strengthen the resilience of the food system. Learn more at valuefactory.vc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.