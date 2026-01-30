Edward Enejoh Wins ‘Tech Influencer of the Year’ at Influencer Magazine Awards 2026

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edward Enejoh has been awarded Tech Influencer of the Year at the Influencer Magazine Awards 2026 , recognizing his significant contribution to digital transformation, education innovation, and the advancement of future ready skills at the intersection of artificial intelligence, project management, and learning technologies.With more than thirteen years of experience spanning technology, education, and leadership, Edward has built a reputation as a forward thinking professional dedicated to shaping how people learn, work, and adapt in an increasingly digital world. His influence lies not only in the systems he builds, but in the people he empowers through technology driven education and mentorship.Based in the United Kingdom, Edward drives digital learning and transformation initiatives at one of UK’s leading Universities. His projects focus on creating sustainable educational impact by aligning technology with real learner needs. Alongside his professional role, he serves as a volunteer co lead for the Association for Project Management Education Outreach in Scotland, where he supports graduates and early career professionals in navigating pathways into technology focused careers. Reflecting on the recognition, Edward shared, “Technology should never feel distant or exclusive. For me, influence means helping people see that they belong in the future of work, and that with the right guidance and mindset, they can build meaningful careers in tech regardless of where they start. That’s the foundation of my Tech Needs You campaign; a mission to impact one million excluded people from underserved communities worldwide to break into high-value tech careers”As the founder of Marketlyhub, Edward has played a pivotal role in expanding access to the tech workforce. Through numerous events, workshops, speaking engagements, mentoring and webinars, Edward has trained over ten thousand professionals, many of whom have successfully transitioned into technology roles across the United Kingdom, West Africa and Canada. Through project based learning and immersive AI and project management programmes, Marketlyhub focuses on practical skill building that enables learners to solve real world problems with confidence and clarity.Edward has also delivered digital projects across sectors including education, FinTech, and PropTech, supporting organizations through product marketing, innovation, and digital adoption. His work has contributed to improved customer engagement, stronger brand visibility, and measurable growth across multiple industries. A committed lifelong learner, Edward holds an MBA and is currently pursuing a doctorate in business administration, with research centered on how AI drives project delivery. His academic pursuits reflect the same purpose that defines his professional journey: using technology to create opportunity, inclusion, and long term impact.Beyond his corporate and academic work, Edward is an active educator and creator. Through the Edward Enejoh Podcast and the FuturePM newsletter, he shares insights on artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and the evolving practice of project management, engaging a global audience of professionals preparing for the future of work. In 2025, Edward was recognized as Favikon’s top 200 creators in project management on LinkedIn’s English speaking countries world wide.Speaking on what the award represents to him, Edward added, “This recognition affirms a simple belief that has guided my journey. When technology is paired with education and empathy, it becomes a powerful tool for unlocking human potential and building a more inclusive digital economy.”Edward Enejoh’s Tech Influencer of the Year win at IMA 2026 honors not only his achievements, but his enduring commitment to helping individuals and organizations become future ready through purposeful innovation, education, and leadership.

