Professor Olga Mroz Wins ‘Changemaker of the Year’ at Influencer Magazine Awards 2026

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professor Olga Mroz has been awarded Changemaker of the Year at the Influencer Magazine Awards 2026 , honoring her lifelong contribution to global transformation through creativity, education, cultural diplomacy, and peacebuilding.Widely regarded as a bridge builder across disciplines and cultures, Professor Mroz is known for her rare ability to unite art and science, education and diplomacy, and inner awareness with global responsibility. Her work reflects a profound belief that creativity is not an accessory to society, but one of its most powerful forces for dialogue, healing, and meaningful change. Her professional journey began in music, theatre, and architecture, where she developed a deep understanding of art as a universal language capable of uniting cultures, generations, and perspectives. Over time, she shaped a distinctive interdisciplinary approach that integrates creative practice, academic research, psychology, and cultural diplomacy. Through exhibitions, lectures, and international initiatives, her work has connected communities across Europe, the Middle East, and beyond, fostering empathy, awareness, and peace.Reflecting on the recognition, Professor Mroz shared, “This award is not a celebration of an individual, but of the values that guide my life’s work. Creativity carries responsibility. When it is rooted in empathy and conscience, it becomes a bridge between people, cultures, and truths that must be understood rather than feared.”Based in Germany while working globally, Professor Mroz continues to influence education and culture through values driven leadership. She currently serves as Director of Al Khalifa Business School in the United Kingdom and as a Board Director of the London Ballet Theatre. Her educational philosophy emphasizes respect, creativity, and empathy, preparing individuals not only for professional paths, but for conscious global citizenship. Her dedication to peacebuilding is further reflected in her role as a Gold Ambassador for Books for Peace and in her recognition as an Honorary World Peace Ambassador by the Who is Who International Awards. These honors underscore her conviction that culture and education remain among the most sustainable foundations for peace in an increasingly complex world.A prolific author, Professor Mroz has written extensively on art as freedom, diplomacy, and social responsibility. Central to her work are education and women empowerment, which she views as essential pillars for lasting global development. She is also a co author of influential international initiatives, including the United Kingdom based project Tough Roads Create Tough People and the number one international bestseller Cracking the Rich Code, created alongside Jim Britt, Kevin Harrington, and Tony Robbins.Speaking on what the Changemaker of the Year recognition represents, she added, “Change does not begin with power or position. It begins with awareness, with the courage to listen, and with the willingness to act with compassion. If my work has shown anything, it is that art and education can remind us of our shared humanity and our shared responsibility for the future.”With her Changemaker of the Year win at IMA 2026, Professor Olga Mroz is honored not only for her achievements, but for a lifetime devoted to building understanding between people, cultures, and ideas. Her influence continues to inspire leaders, artists, and students worldwide to view creativity as a universal language of peace, dialogue, and responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.