MAKING AMERICA SAFE: DHS Highlights National Security Threats Arrested During First Year of Trump Administration

Those arrested include members of Tren de Aragua, MS-13, ISIS, Al-Qaeda, the Islamic Republic Guard Corps of Iran, and many other Foreign Terrorist Organizations

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlighted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests of national security threats since January 20, 2025.

“Just a year ago, under Joe Biden, our border was wide-open and criminals, gang members, and terrorists were released into our communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to target the worst of the worst, including national security threats. In one year of the Trump administration, ICE has arrested national security threats—making America safe again. We are delivering on the American people’s mandate to make America safe again, and we’re just getting started.”

Some of the worst of the worst national security threats arrested include:

Leonel Alexander Velasquez-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and known MS-13 gang member. His rap sheet includes arrests for murder, assault, dangerous weapons with intent to injure, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy assault, and stalking, and convictions for conspiracy to assault and participating in criminal gang activity. An immigration judge ordered him removed in 2025. He was removed in January 2026.

Chasib Hafedh Saadoon Al Fawadi, a criminal illegal alien from Iraq. His criminal history includes charges for rape, menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, and possession of a weapon. He was convicted on federal charges of false statements on immigration application. He is identified as being a member of Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, a foreign terrorist organization. This criminal was ordered removed in 2022. ICE arrested him on November 7, 2025.

Gaulner Uliel Pineda Castillo, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala and known associate of the MS-13 gang. He was arrested for kidnapping in a plot involving MS-13 gang members and weapons. ICE arrested him on April 20, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. He was removed on April 30, 2025.

Mahmoud Amin Mohamed Elhassan, a criminal illegal alien from Sudan, previously convicted on federal charges of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and false statements. ICE arrested him on June 26, 2025.

Fares Abdo Al Eyani, a criminal alien from Yemen, previously convicted in the Northern District of California for conspiracy to unlawfully export defense articles in violation of the Arms Export Control Act and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations. ICE arrested him on January 21, 2025.

Ashraf Farhan Husny Sulaiman, a criminal illegal alien from Jordan, previously arrested for transporting stolen property and convicted for conspiracy to defraud the United States. He has had a final order of removal since 2015. ICE arrested him on December 8, 2025.

Majid Ghorbani, a criminal illegal alien from Iran who served in the Iranian military. He was charged with acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government and convicted for violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and petty theft. ICE arrested him on February 22, 2025. ICE removed him on September 28, 2025.

