WOW.DHS.GOV: Over the Weekend, ICE Arrests More Worst of the Worst Murderers, Pedophiles, and Drug Traffickers

70% of all ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

WASHINGTON –– U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) highlights the arrest of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested over the weekend, including those convicted for murder, sexual assault of a minor under 10-years-old, and manufacturing fentanyl.

“While millions of Americans hunkered down during the historic winter storm, the heroic men and women of ICE did not let the cold or snow stop them from arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens terrorizing our communities,” said a DHS spokesperson. “Some of the sickos arrested over the weekend include murderers, registered sex offenders, and drug traffickers. Americans can see for themselves the criminals removed from their communities at WOW.dhs.gov.”

This weekend’s arrests include:

Matilde Flores-Najera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for murder in Dallas County, Texas.

Ismael Alvarez-Guerra, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and registered sex offender, convicted for oral copulation with a minor under 10-years-old in Los Angeles, California.

Johanns Cuadros-Almanza, a criminal illegal alien from Peru and registered sex offender, convicted for aggravated criminal sexual contact in Essex County, New Jersey.

David Canales-Palma, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in New Hanover County, North Carolina.

Rafael Agustin Soto-Baez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for EIGHT counts of possession to distribution Class A drugs and distributing or dispensing Class A fentanyl in Massachusetts.

Frantz Joseph, a criminal illegal alien from Haiti, convicted for assault-with intent to commit sexual abuse in Allamakee County, Iowa.

Carlos Cuenca-Vera, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, convicted for criminal sexual act in White Plains, New York.

Joel Prudente-Mayares, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault with a deadly weapon in Riverside County, California.

Jose Garcia-Pineda, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for assault of a family member in Houston, Texas.

Edith Lizbeth Osorio-Alvarez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for importation of methamphetamine and aiding and abetting in the Southern District of California.

Hugo Alexander Campos Bonilla, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for burglary and stalking in Los Angeles, California.

Herber Leonel Enrique-Ramos, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for second-degree robbery in Los Angeles, California and battery in Contra Costa County, California.

Andreh Ismaiel Bolandi, a criminal illegal alien from Iran, convicted for manufacturing a controlled substance in Los Angeles, California.

Farshad Ghiassi, a criminal illegal alien from Iran, convicted for unlawful transport of firearms in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Francisco Montano-De Paz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling in Wimauma, Florida.

Americans can see more worst of the worst arrested in their communities on our webpage wow.dhs.gov.

# # #