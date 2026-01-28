AGM Mobile Launches the M11: The World’s First Rugged PowerBank Phone

The M11 can be used to charge other devices

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGM Mobile, a leader in rugged mobile technology, today officially announced the launch of the AGM M11, pioneering a bold new category: the Rugged PowerBank Phone. This innovative device combines the reliability of a rugged feature phone with the utility of a built-in power bank, eliminating the need to carry multiple gadgets while delivering dependable performance in demanding environments.

Designed for outdoor workers, adventurers, travelers, emergency responders, and anyone who values simplicity and preparedness, the M11 addresses a common pain point: juggling a primary smartphone, a separate power bank, and often a backup phone. By integrating these essentials into one compact, ultra-durable unit, the M11 reduces clutter, extends usability, and ensures users stay powered and connected anytime, anywhere.

Key Features of the AGM M11:

True Power Bank Functionality — Equipped with a 4000mAh removable battery and wired reverse charging (up to 6W output via built-in Type-C cable), the M11 safely charges smartphones, earbuds, feature phones, and other small USB devices. Prioritizing safety, stability, and long-term battery health over ultra-fast speeds, it delivers reliable, low-heat power sharing trusted for years of heavy use.

Rugged Durability — Certified to IP68/IP69K waterproof and dustproof standards plus MIL-STD-810H military-grade toughness, the M11 withstands drops, extreme temperatures, water submersion, and harsh job sites or outdoor conditions.

Cloud Phone Access — Enjoy modern entertainment and information with seamless cloud-based support for popular apps and services like TikTok, YouTube, news, weather, Gemini AI, and more – all without demanding powerful local hardware. This efficient approach preserves battery life while keeping users connected to the digital world on a simple feature phone platform.

Personal Hotspot & Connectivity — Share your 4G LTE mobile network with other devices such as laptops, tablets, or additional phones via built-in WiFi hotspot functionality.

Additional practical tools include FM radio, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual Nano SIM support, expandable storage up to 128GB, a bright flashlight, and a clear 2.8-inch display with tactile physical buttons for easy one-handed use.

"The AGM M11 isn't just another phone – it's a smart, all-in-one solution born from real-world needs," said a spokesperson for AGM Mobile. "We saw people carrying three devices daily and asked: why not combine the most useful two? The result is a rugged, trustworthy tool that charges your gear, shares your connection, and keeps you entertained and informed – all in one tough package."

The AGM M11 is now available for purchase in the United States (optimized for T-Mobile networks, unlocked versions also offered), with a starting price of $89.

