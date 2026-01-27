Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives Unveils Romance in Paradise — A Year-Round Escape for Couples

Floating Deck at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives. Sail into seclusion on a private floating deck with daybeds, ocean views, and curated menus served by our chef for an unforgettable experience Sunset over Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives in North Male Atoll

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives launches Romance in Paradise, featuring sunset dining on a private floating deck and meaningful moments for couples year-round.

Romance in Paradise reflects our belief that the most meaningful luxury is time well spent together” — Liz Smailes

NORTH MALE ATOLL, MALDIVES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives , the contemporary island retreat set in the heart of the North Male Atoll, is delighted to announce the launch of its Romance in Paradise offer — a thoughtfully curated couples’ experience debuting for the Valentine’s period and available for stays throughout the year.Designed for couples seeking meaningful connection rather than occasion-led indulgence, Romance in Paradise invites guests to slow down, reconnect and celebrate love in one of the world’s most captivating natural settings — framed by luminous lagoons, soft white sands and endless Indian Ocean horizons.At Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, romance is expressed through personalised moments and shared island experiences. Contemporary design blends effortlessly with the surrounding environment, creating a relaxed yet refined atmosphere where couples can enjoy time together in a way that feels natural, unhurried and deeply personal.Set on a pristine island encircled by soft white sand and crystal-clear waters, the resort offers a sense of openness and ease, allowing romance to unfold organically. Days can be as tranquil or as adventurous as couples choose — from gliding across the lagoon by paddleboard and exploring vibrant marine life together, to quiet moments of reflection, wellness rituals for two and golden-hour sunsets by the ocean.A signature highlight of Romance in Paradise is the resort’s Floating Deck experience — an intimate and unforgettable way to dine together on the open ocean. Couples sail gently into seclusion on a private floating deck, complete with plush daybeds, uninterrupted ocean views and a curated menu prepared and served by the resort’s chef. As the sun dips below the horizon and the Indian Ocean shifts through shades of gold and indigo, the experience offers a rare sense of privacy, presence and shared discovery.Dining becomes a shared celebration with Romance in Paradise. Couples are invited to enjoy an intimate sunset dining experience in an inspired island setting, where carefully curated menus and attentive service are elevated by the rhythm of the ocean and the fading light of day.Wellness is gently woven into the journey, with daily morning and evening yoga sessions offering couples the opportunity to reconnect in body and mind, guided by the natural pace of island life.Offer Highlights Include:• Daily Breakfast at The Edge – Start each day with a sumptuous spread of international and local delicacies in a relaxed island setting.• Romantic Celebration Amenities on Arrival – Celebrate togetherness with a specially prepared cake, a bottle of wine, and a tropical fruit basket awaiting you in-villa.• Sunset Rendezvous Private Dining – Share an intimate beachfront dinner as the sun dips below the horizon (advance reservation required).• Non-Motorised Watersports Experience – Enjoy one hour of lagoon activities together — from paddleboarding to canoeing (advance reservation required).• Yoga Sessions for Two – Rejuvenate with daily morning and evening shared yoga sessions — a perfect wellness ritual for balance and connection.• Dedicated Lifestyle Host Service & Complimentary Wi-Fi – Ensuring personalised support and seamless connectivity throughout your stay.Available exclusively for direct bookings via the resort’s official website, Romance in Paradise offers exceptional value for couples celebrating honeymoons, anniversaries or simply time together. Park Rewards members can enjoy additional savings of up to 15% on villa rates when signing up for free.“Romance in Paradise reflects our belief that the most meaningful luxury is time well spent together,” said Liz Smailes the Resort’s Director of Marketing. “This experience is designed to feel effortless and authentic — where connection, place and shared moments come together naturally, any time of year.”The Romance in Paradise offer is available for stays up to 23 December 2026, with rates starting from USD 500 per night. For full details and reservations, guests are encouraged to book directly via the Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives website.________________________________________About Grand Park Kodhipparu MaldivesGrand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is a contemporary boutique island resort located in the North Malé Atoll, just a short speedboat ride from Velana International Airport. Offering overwater and beachfront villas, inspired dining, wellness experiences and curated island adventures, the resort blends modern luxury with the natural beauty of the Maldives — creating space for connection, discovery and unforgettable moments beneath the Maldivian sun and stars.Media Contact:Grand Park Kodhipparu MaldivesEmail: liz.smailes@parkhotelgroup.comWebsite: https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives/

