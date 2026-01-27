A new Book Provides Families With the Road map to Clear a Path Into Their Future

A lifetime to the rafters!

Written by Claire Nicolé, ‘Letting Go: The Ultimate Guide to a Guilt Free House Clean Out’, will be available in print, and as an eBook from February 1st.

I wanted to honor the family members we’d lost, this whole phase and all the heavy work we had done, both physically and emotionally. I knew how valuable and needed straightforward information was.” — Claire Nicolé

SEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ‘Letting Go: The Ultimate Guide to a Guilt Free House Clean Out’, is packed with pragmatic tips and resource links, its purposeful design includes practical task sheets. It’s presented in an easy-to-read style with a healthy dose of light humor and fun illustrations. Letting Go is likely to secure its place amongst homeowners as a must have in their domestic toolbox.Prior to writing ‘Letting Go: The Ultimate Guide to a Guilt Free House Clean Out’, Claire had overseen various moving projects. These included cleaning out a hoarding relatives house and lock up, plus an apartment owned by an individual suffering challenging PTSD hoarding related issues. The major test came after her father-in-law passed away. This left Claire, her husband, and sister-in-law to empty an extensive property which was full to the rafters after a life well lived.None of them had been in this position before. Deep in grief, exhausted and overwhelmed they looked for a place to start. The mammoth task of cleaning out the house and getting it fit for sale took over a year, with many ups and downs along the way but finally, they got there!‘Letting Go: The Ultimate Guide to a Guilt Free House Clean Out’ is the guide Claire and her family wished they’d been given; a no-nonsense map, navigating you from start to finish during a challenging time. Your situation might be because of the death of a loved one, a divorce, property sale, or a downsizing and lifestyle change.“People are often vulnerable during these times. Lots of businesses leave flyers and call you looking to make money, it feels pretty cut throat. I wanted to honor the family members we’d lost, this whole phase and all the heavy work we had done, both physically and emotionally. I knew how valuable and needed straightforward information was. I sat down with my husband and sister in-law, we went over all the experiences during this process, and what we would do differently if in the same position again. I wanted to compile a guide with realistic advice written by someone who had been in the readers shoes” Claire Nicolé , author.Her easy-going light humor sets a realistic tone for family dynamics , and provides the basic communication tools required to keep you all kindly on track. It’s the perfect tonic for realtors and estate lawyers to gift clients who find themselves needing to empty a property. The emotional aspects of a daunting and often overwhelming task are covered with sensitivity. A chapter entitled ' The Altar of Memory ' covers obligation, guilt transference and our instincts to hold onto objects for the sake of it. Alongside empathetic insight, Claire Nicolé provides the practical tools and approach required to separate belongings and memorabilia pragmatically and without causing offence.“Our family spent a LOT of time just spinning in circles. This approach is straightforward, which is really what people need” Kathy, Homeowner & Property Inheritor.“ It offers a wealth of information to help navigate through an overwhelming process.” Kim Boykin, Author.Letting Go: The Ultimate Guide to a Guilt Free House Clean Out is available from February 1st wherever you buy books.

