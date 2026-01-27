Galaxy Entertainment Group Presents: Macao Orchestra “Cirque de la Symphonie-Melodies of Movies” featuring spectacular circus performances to the sound of classical music on Valentine’s Day

MACAU, January 27 - Jointly presented by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, and Galaxy Entertainment Group, Macao Orchestra “Cirque de la Symphonie-Melodies of Movies,” will be held on 14 February (Saturday), at 8pm, at the Broadway Theatre of Broadway Macau™. The Macao Orchestra will join hands with the Cirque de la Symphonie to present a spectacular performance that intertwines symphonic music with circus acts and juggling.

At the performance, the Macao Orchestra will present classical musical pieces spanning several centuries, encompassing ballet, opera and Hollywood film scores. With the combination of a series of challenging performances choreographed to music by the artists from the Cirque de la Symphonie, the performance will meticulously incorporate aerial performances, acrobatics, magic, clowning, mime and dance, captivating the audience with a dazzling audio-visual experience. The Cirque de la Symphonie is composed of gymnasts and circus artists from various countries, including Olympic medallists and world-record holders, and has performed with more than 100 symphony orchestras worldwide since its inception.

The performance “Cirque de la Symphonie-Melodies of Movies” is title-sponsored by Galaxy Entertainment Group and receives the venue support under the “GEG Venue Partnership Pilot Program”. The concert will last approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes with an interval. Tickets are now on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network at MOP300, MOP220 and MOP150. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com.

The Macao Orchestra 2025-26 Concert Season is co-organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., and Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A., with the support of Bank of China MacauBranch.