New Book 'The Audacity to ASK!' Calls Believers Back to Bold, Relational Prayer with God as Father

Psychologist and Global Ministry Leader Dr. Rod Dennis Challenges Performative Christianity and Reframes Prayer as Intimate Dialogue with the Father

In a time when prayer is often reduced to formulas, performance, or transactional expectations, The Audacity to ASK! offers a compelling return to biblical intimacy.” — Dr. Rod Dennis

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era marked by formulaic prayer, performative faith, and transactional spirituality, psychologist and global ministry leader Dr. Rod Dennis, Ph.D., announces the release of his new book, The Audacity to ASK!, now available through major online retailers.

The Audacity to ASK! challenges contemporary believers to move beyond outcome-driven prayer and rediscover prayer as an intimate, relational dialogue with God as Father. Drawing from Scripture, pastoral insight, and psychological scholarship, Dr. Dennis reframes bold prayer not as entitlement or demand, but as an expression of identity, trust, and spiritual maturity.

“At its core, audacious prayer is not about what we ask for,” Dennis explains. “It is about who we believe God is—and who we understand ourselves to be in relationship with Him.”

Rather than offering techniques or formulas, the book follows a distinctive Ask–Speak–Know narrative framework, guiding readers from hesitant petition to confident communion rooted in relational knowing rather than circumstantial evidence. The work addresses prayer fatigue, spiritual disappointment, and the erosion of intimacy that often accompanies performance-based faith systems.

Dr. Dennis is the Founder and Executive Director of Rod & Staff Ministries, leading international humanitarian, educational, and faith-based initiatives across Africa, Asia, and the United States. He holds a Ph.D. in Psychology and brings a rare integration of theological clarity, pastoral wisdom, and psychological depth to conversations on prayer and spiritual formation.

The Audacity to ASK! serves as the flagship volume of The Audacious Prayer Series, a multi-volume initiative designed to restore intimacy, courage, and clarity in the prayer lives of individuals, leaders, and faith communities.

The book is available in print and digital formats through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major outlets. Dr. Dennis is available for media interviews, podcasts, leadership discussions, and teaching engagements related to prayer, faith leadership, and spiritual formation.

