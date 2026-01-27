Minja Yan to Host Official Campaign Launch on January 31 at The Pickleball Universe

Minja Yan for NV logo Minja Yan | Credit: GX Presto Productions Minja Yan's Campaign Launch at Pickleball Universe

Minja Yan, candidate for Clark County Commission, invites residents, supporters, and community leaders to join “Team Minja” for her Official Campaign Launch

This grassroots movement is powered by local small businesses and everyday residents who want a better future for our Clark County” — Minja Yan

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minja Yan , candidate for Clark County Commission District F , invites residents, supporters, and community leaders to join “Team Minja” for her Official Campaign Launch on Saturday, January 31, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at The Pickleball Universe.The launch marks a pivotal moment for District F and underscores Yan’s vision for a Clark A county that grows smarter, fairer, and more responsibly. A longtime Southwest resident and Chinatown advocate Yan has built her career around expanding housing options, improving access to public transit, and creating equitable economic opportunity across the district. Hosting the event at The Pickleball Universe is intentional. Pickleball is one of the fastest Growing sports in Nevada, and the Pickleball Universe has quickly emerged as a community space for Southern Nevada residents, bringing together families, seniors, young professionals, and small businesses through recreation and social connection. Its inclusive, all-ages The atmosphere reflects the campaign’s belief that strong communities are built when people cometogether across backgrounds and interests.“This campaign launch is about community first,” said Yan. “The Pickleball Universe represents the kind of shared space we need more of in District F. It is welcoming, active, and rooted in bringing people together. This grassroots movement is powered by local small businesses and everyday residents who want a better future for our county.”Co-Owner James Greenwood also said, “The Pickleball Universe is pleased to host a campaign launch for Minja Yan, a candidate for Clark County Commissioner, as part of our mission to serve as a welcoming venue for community connection and civic engagement in Southern Nevada. As the first outdoor pickleball club in Las Vegas and the pioneer of The Universe League, TPU is proud to provide a versatile and An inclusive setting for civic dialogue, community gatherings, and press events.”Event HighlightsThe launch is free and open to the public and will include:Family-Friendly Activities: Pickleball for all skill levels, activations, and complimentary Food and drinks provided by local District F vendorsCommunity Connection: An open, inclusive environment designed for conversation, collaboration, and civic dialogueVoter Outreach; Engagement: Opportunities to learn about Yan’s platform, meet the campaign team, and get involvedLocated at 9001 Dean Martin Drive, The Pickleball Universe offers a bipartisan, accessible setting ideal for community-driven events. Sponsorship support for the launch directly fuels grassroots organizing, voter outreach, and neighborhood engagement while simultaneously supporting a local small business and the surrounding economy.Event DetailsWhat: Game On: Official Campaign LaunchWhen: Saturday, January 31, 2026Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PMWhere: The Pickleball Universe, 9001 Dean Martin, Las Vegas, Nevada 89139RSVP: Free to attend - sign up at voteminja.com/launch

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.