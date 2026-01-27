The Electrical and Electronics Market Is Projected to Grow to $5610.7 Billion by 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The electrical and electronics industry has witnessed substantial expansion in recent times, fueled by technological advancements and increasing global demand. As various sectors continue to integrate electrical and electronic solutions, this market is expected to maintain a strong growth trajectory through the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, significant regional insights, and future outlook for this dynamic industry.

Steady Expansion of the Electrical and Electronics Market Size

Over recent years, the electrical and electronics market has shown solid growth, rising to $4064.37 billion in 2025 and projected to increase further to $4302.84 billion in 2026. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The historical growth can be linked to early industrial electrification and automation, the surge in global electronics manufacturing, growing demand for power distribution devices, the expansion of household and commercial electronic products, and advancements in industrial monitoring instrumentation.

Forecasting Strong Growth Trends in Electrical and Electronics Market

Looking ahead, the market is predicted to experience robust gains, reaching $5610.71 billion by 2030, with an enhanced CAGR of 6.9%. Growth drivers during this forecast period include the rising adoption of smart sensors and intelligent control systems, an increasing need for precise measurement in sophisticated manufacturing, expanding renewable energy projects requiring electrical equipment, growing consumer electronics demand, and accelerating advancements in industrial automation. Important trends are expected to focus on advanced measurement and control tools, diversification of consumer electronics, energy-efficient electrical devices, expanding aftermarket services, and a preference for multifunctional electronic products.

Understanding the Scope of the Electrical and Electronics Market

This market primarily encompasses products that generate, distribute, or utilize electrical power, alongside electronic devices like audio and video equipment and semiconductors. Notably, it excludes computers, computer peripherals, and telecommunications equipment from its scope.

The Impact of IoT Devices on Electrical and Electronics Market Growth

One of the major forces propelling market expansion is the growing number of IoT (Internet of Things) devices. IoT consists of interconnected physical objects embedded with sensors and software that communicate with other systems through the internet. These devices enable real-time monitoring and management of electrical and electronic systems, ensuring consistent quality across components and devices. For example, in March 2023, data from Exploding Topics, a US-based insights platform, projected that the number of IoT devices worldwide will reach 25.4 billion by 2030. This surge in IoT adoption is a significant factor driving growth in the electrical and electronics market.

Regional Overview of the Global Electrical and Electronics Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for electrical and electronics products, followed by North America in second place. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global trends and regional dynamics.

