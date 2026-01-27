Electric Guitars Industry Report 2026: Major Trends, Growth Factors, and Forecast Overview

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The electric guitars market has experienced significant expansion recently, driven by shifts in music culture and technology. As musical tastes evolve and new innovations emerge, the demand for electric guitars continues to rise worldwide. Let’s explore the current market size, the factors fueling growth, leading regions, and future trends shaping this dynamic industry.

Strong Growth Outlook for the Electric Guitars Market Size

The electric guitars market has seen rapid growth in recent years and is projected to continue this momentum. From $4.46 billion in 2025, the market is expected to reach $4.94 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. Looking further ahead, the market is forecasted to expand to $7.46 billion by 2030, maintaining the same CAGR of 10.8%. This growth is supported by technological advancements, rising consumer interest, and expanding distribution networks.

Factors Behind Historic Growth in the Electric Guitars Market

The increase in market size over the past years can be attributed to several key factors. The influence of rock and pop culture has heightened demand, alongside the global rise in live music events and concerts. Additionally, electric guitars have become more affordable thanks to mass production, while the growth of physical music retail outlets has made them more accessible. Early adoption of hybrid electric-acoustic guitars has also contributed to this upward trend.

Key Drivers for Future Expansion in the Electric Guitars Market

Looking forward, the market’s growth is expected to be driven by the rising popularity of digital-compatible guitars that offer built-in connectivity features. The surge in virtual music production and online learning platforms is encouraging more amateurs to take up playing the guitar. Moreover, there is an increasing demand for customized, boutique handmade guitars that cater to niche buyers.

Emerging Trends Fueling Electric Guitar Market Growth

Several notable trends are shaping the market’s future. Professional musicians are showing a growing preference for premium electric guitars, while hybrid acoustic-electric models are gaining traction. There is also an increasing demand for lightweight guitar bodies designed for comfort and ergonomic playability. Meanwhile, the expansion of online music education is driving new guitar purchases, and the influence of global music genres combined with social media is boosting amateur participation worldwide.

Understanding What Defines an Electric Guitar

An electric guitar is a stringed instrument equipped with electric or magnetic pickups that amplify sound through loudspeakers. Typically crafted with a wooden body and steel strings, it converts string vibrations into electrical signals, which are then projected as sound. This design allows for a wide range of tonal possibilities, making it a staple in many music genres.

How Growing Music Interest Supports the Electric Guitars Market

The increasing passion for music plays a crucial role in driving demand for electric guitars. Music serves as a powerful form of entertainment and emotional refreshment. Electric guitars hold an iconic status in popular music, inspiring many to learn the instrument. For example, in January 2024, Music Today Ltd., a UK-based company, reported that global on-demand song streams reached 7.1 trillion in 2023—a 33.7% increase from 2022. Audio streams hit 4.1 trillion (up 22.3%), and 436,000 tracks were streamed over 1 million times, showing strong growth across digital platforms. This rising engagement with music is expected to continue propelling the electric guitars market forward.

Dominant Geographic Region in the Electric Guitars Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for electric guitars. Other key regions included in the market analysis are South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The diversity of these regions highlights the global reach and appeal of electric guitars across different cultures and markets.

