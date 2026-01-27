Alfa Cytology Launches Radiolabeling and Antibody-Radionuclide Conjugate Services for Radiopharmaceutical Research

Alfa Cytology offers specialized radiolabeling and antibody-radionuclide conjugate development to advance radiopharmaceutical and nuclear medicine research.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In order to meet the needs of high-precision experimental techniques for radiopharmaceutical and nuclear medicine-related research, Alfa Cytology has launched radiolabeling services and antibody-radionuclide conjugate development services in the research and non-clinical stages. As the application of radionuclides in pharmaceutical research and nuclear medicine continues to expand, research teams face multiple technical challenges in molecular labeling and antibody conjugation, including maintaining the structural integrity of products and controlling radioactivity. Alfa Cytology services aim to help scientific research institutions and research teams carry out relevant experimental studies smoothly.Alfa Cytology's services include professional radiolabeling technology and antibody-radionuclide conjugate (ARC) development services. It provides scientific research institutions with a complete technical process from experimental design, radioactive labeling implementation, product purification, and analytical characterization. In terms of radioactive labeling, the service supports small molecules, peptides, proteins, and other molecular types. It selects the appropriate labeling method according to the molecular characteristics and nuclide properties to ensure that the labeled products are stable and controllable under the experimental conditions. Through rigorous analysis and characterization processes, researchers can obtain labeled products with radioactive purity, structural integrity, and isotopic activity that meet experimental requirements.In terms of ARC services , Alfa Cytology offers full-process services from antibody-nuclide conjugate design, experimental implementation, product characterization, and analysis. The conjugation strategy was developed according to the antibody structure and research needs. Chemical bonds such as amide bond, thiourea bond, and thioether bond were used to complete the binding of antibody and the radionuclide. At the same time, the purity and structural integrity of the product were evaluated to ensure reliable experimental results in the research stage."Radiolabeling and antibody-radionuclide conjugation are technically demanding experimental links in related research, which have clear requirements for operating procedures and experimental conditions," said a spokesperson from Alfa Cytology. "By providing corresponding technical services, we support researchers to complete the required experimental work in radiopharmaceutical-related research."These services cover the complete process from experimental design, labeling, and conjugation implementation to product purification and analysis, helping researchers obtain standardized and analyzable labeled products and antibody-nuclide conjugates, and providing necessary experimental tools and technical support for research projects.About Alfa CytologyAlfa Cytology provides radiation-related technical services for both research and non-clinical phases, including research support for radiolabeled and antibody-radionuclide conjugate development. The company's services are aimed at scientific research institutions, biotechnology companies, and research organizations for radiopharmaceutical and nuclear medicine-related research projects. Alfa Cytology provides standardized experimental conduct and analytical support for a wide range of radionuclides and ARC conjugated chemical bonds, and the services are suitable for research purposes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.