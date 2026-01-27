Kuvings Sets a New Standard for Everyday Juicing with AUTO10S at Ambiente 2026

Kuvings participates in Ambiente Germany every year as part of its ongoing market expansion efforts. Kuvings logo

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At international trade fairs, product innovation is no longer measured by appearance alone, but by real-world usability. This philosophy will be showcased at Ambiente 2026 in Frankfurt, where premium kitchen appliance brand Kuvings will present its flagship product, the AUTO10S Hands-Free Slow Juicer, as part of The Kitchen Show – Spot on Kitchen Essentials, one of the exhibition’s official live demonstration programs.Designed to simplify daily juicing routines, the AUTO10S features a 3L large-capacity hopper that enables continuous ingredient loading without frequent lid opening, significantly reducing preparation time and manual handling. This convenience-driven design reflects Kuvings’ long-term focus on making fresh juice preparation easier, faster, and more accessible for everyday users.Kuvings’ participation at Ambiente 2026 is also part of the brand’s broader strategy to expand its presence at major international trade fairs. By strengthening engagement with global exhibitions across Europe, Asia, and North America, Kuvings aims to reinforce its position as a leading premium juicer brand while accelerating market penetration in key regions.Over the years, Kuvings has consistently invested in product development centered on usability, stability, and long-term reliability. Rather than adding complexity, the brand has focused on practical innovation that improves user experience in real kitchen environments. The AUTO10S represents this philosophy by combining hands-free operation, consistent juicing performance, and durable engineering into a single flagship model.✨Experience Kuvings at Ambiente 2026Visitors can explore the AUTO10S Hands-Free Slow Juicer at Hall 8.0, Stand E50, where live demonstrations and product consultations will be available throughout the exhibition.To celebrate its participation, Kuvings is offering an exclusive promotion for Ambiente visitorsAs one of the world’s most influential consumer goods trade fairs, Ambiente provides a global platform for brands shaping the future of kitchen innovation. Through continued participation in international exhibitions and ongoing market expansion efforts, Kuvings aims to strengthen its global footprint while delivering practical, user-centered appliances that extend far beyond the trade fair floor.-Website : https://kuvings.de -Email : info@kuvings.de

