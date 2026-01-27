APOHAIR Empowers Global Hair Businesses with Premium Vietnamese Human Hair Solutions

Logo APOHAIR APOHAIR Staffs and Hair Products Tony Phan - CEO of APOHAIR

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- APOHAIR , Vietnam's premier wholesale hair extensions manufacturer and supplier, delivers premium 100% Vietnamese human hair products to distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and salon professionals across more than 50 countries. Established in 2011, the company operates a state-of-the-art 33,000 m² manufacturing facility in Nam Dinh province, combining traditional Vietnamese hair sourcing expertise with modern production capabilities to serve the global hair industry.The global demand for high-quality human hair extensions and wigs continues to accelerate, driven by consumers seeking natural-looking, long-lasting hair solutions. APOHAIR addresses this demand by providing B2B partners with direct factory access, eliminating middlemen and ensuring competitive pricing without compromising on quality. The company's established distribution network spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa, with particularly strong partnerships in the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, and Canada."Every strand of hair in our products is 100% Vietnamese human hair, sourced exclusively from local collectors," explains Tony Phan, CEO. "This dedication preserves the natural beauty and integrity of Vietnamese hair, with all cuticles intact and aligned in the same direction to eliminate tangling or matting. Our in-house manufacturing allows complete control over quality at every production stage."Key Features of APOHAIR's Offerings Include:Comprehensive Product Range: Tape-ins, clip-ins, keratin tips, weft hair, ponytails, lace closure and frontal wigs, hair bundles, and bulk human hair in various lengths, colors, and textures.Private Label and OEM/ODM Services: Full customization options including custom branding, packaging design, and product specifications tailored to partner requirements.Rapid Fulfillment: In-stock products ship within 1-2 days of order placement, with a low minimum order quantity of just 200 grams for sampling and small orders.Certified Quality Standards: ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management and SA 8000:2014 Social Accountability certifications ensure consistent product quality and ethical labor practices.Large-Scale Production Capacity: Monthly production capacity of 20 tons enables APOHAIR to fulfill wholesale orders of any size while maintaining quality consistency.Ethically Sourced Materials: All hair is responsibly collected from Vietnamese donors, ensuring traceability and supporting local communities.APOHAIR serves a diverse client base ranging from independent salon owners to large-scale international distributors. The company's modern Yen Luong village facility, equipped with advanced production lines and experienced technicians, produces consistently high-quality products that meet the exacting standards of professional stylists worldwide. This operational excellence has established APOHAIR as a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable hair extension supply chains.For hair professionals, distributors, and retailers seeking a dependable wholesale hair extension supplier, APOHAIR offers competitive factory-direct pricing and dedicated partnership support. New partners receive personalized consultation to identify the optimal product mix for their market.To learn more about APOHAIR's product catalog or to discuss partnership opportunities, please visit https://apohair.com/ or contact wholesale@apohair.com.About APOHAIRAPOHAIR is Vietnam's leading wholesale hair extensions and wigs manufacturer and supplier , specializing in premium 100% Vietnamese human hair products including hair extensions, wigs, and bulk hair. Operating from an ISO-certified 33,000 m² facility, APOHAIR partners with hair businesses worldwide to deliver quality products that enhance beauty and build customer confidence.Contact Information:Email: wholesale@apohair.comWhatsApp: +84 862290810 | +84 987560583 | +84 866067288Company Address: Building 3A, Lane 82 Duy Tan, Cau Giay, Hanoi, VietnamFactory: Yen Luong Village, Y Yen District, Nam Dinh Province, Vietnam

