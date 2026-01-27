Statement by Prime Minister Carney on the passing of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan

CANADA, January 27 - “Today, I join Canadians in mourning the passing of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan.

Kirsty’s life was defined by kindness and service. Before public office, she was a teacher and a scientist. She was internationally recognised for leading an Arctic expedition to uncover the origins of the 1918 influenza pandemic. As an educator, she helped pioneer Canadian scholarship in meteorology, climatology, and climate change, and helped shape how a generation understood our world and its future.

Elected to Parliament five times, Kirsty brought the same purpose to political life. She helped break barriers and inequities as the Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, and fought for the values of truth and objectivity as the Minister of Science. Her contributions to Parliament gave science and research a clearer, louder voice in our democracy.

Her curiosity and generosity inspired Canadians across the country. My deepest condolences to Kirsty’s family, friends, colleagues, and to all who learned from her work.”